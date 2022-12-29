Skip to main content
Fashion Remembers Vivienne Westwood

Fashion Remembers Vivienne Westwood

Designers, celebrities, journalists and more pay tribute to the late "Queen of Extreme."

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BoF VOICES

Designers, celebrities, journalists and more pay tribute to the late "Queen of Extreme."

Dame Vivienne Westwood, often known as the "high priestess of punk," passed away this Thursday, leaving the fashion community to mourn the loss of a maverick.

The British designer took the world by storm in the 1970s with her radical approach to urban street style, giving rise to the punk movement and provocative looks that are still remembered and referenced to this day. She dressed the Sex Pistols, received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth, won British Designer of the Year two years in a row and launched multiple labels that earned international acclaim and continue to garner fans.

But besides her design talents, Westwood was also a staunch activist for issues such as climate change and over-consumption, publicly supporting these causes on and off her runway.

Westwood left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring countless designers who came after her. "You did it first. always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance," Marc Jacobs wrote in an Instagram post honoring the late designer. "I continue to learn from your words and all of your extraordinary creations."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

From fellow designers like Alessandro Michele and Zac Posen to journalists like Suzy Menkes and Alexander Fury, the fashion world is honoring and remembering Westwood across social media. Read on for some of their poignant words.

Marc Jacobs

Zac Posen

Alessandro Michele

Alexander Fury 

Suzy Menkes

Tom and Lorenzo 

Jeremy O'Harris

Elizabeth Paton

Victoria and Albert Museum

Bella Hadid

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

vivienne westwood passes at age 81
News

Vivienne Westwood, Legendary Designer and Activist, Has Passed Away

The English fashion designer and punk queen was 81 years old.

By Brooke Frischer
vivienne westwood punk icon activist film review-
News

Vivienne Westwood May Hate the New Documentary About Her, But Audiences Won't

We spoke to director Lorna Tucker about why she chose to make a film that alienated her from one of her idols.

By Whitney Bauck
vivienne-westwood
Beauty

The Hairstyles on the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Runway Channeled Storm-Ravaged Nymphs With a Side of Cultural Appropriation

Le sigh.

By Stephanie Saltzman
vivienne-westwood-promo.jpg
News

Gwendoline Christie of 'Game of Thrones' Stars in Vivienne Westwood's Unisex Campaign

It's a far cry from Brienne of Tarth's dirtied armor, that's for sure.

By Maura Brannigan