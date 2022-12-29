Fashion Remembers Vivienne Westwood

Dame Vivienne Westwood, often known as the "high priestess of punk," passed away this Thursday, leaving the fashion community to mourn the loss of a maverick.

The British designer took the world by storm in the 1970s with her radical approach to urban street style, giving rise to the punk movement and provocative looks that are still remembered and referenced to this day. She dressed the Sex Pistols, received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth, won British Designer of the Year two years in a row and launched multiple labels that earned international acclaim and continue to garner fans.

But besides her design talents, Westwood was also a staunch activist for issues such as climate change and over-consumption, publicly supporting these causes on and off her runway.

Westwood left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring countless designers who came after her. "You did it first. always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance," Marc Jacobs wrote in an Instagram post honoring the late designer. "I continue to learn from your words and all of your extraordinary creations."

From fellow designers like Alessandro Michele and Zac Posen to journalists like Suzy Menkes and Alexander Fury, the fashion world is honoring and remembering Westwood across social media. Read on for some of their poignant words.

Marc Jacobs

Zac Posen

Alessandro Michele

Alexander Fury

Suzy Menkes

Tom and Lorenzo

Jeremy O'Harris

Elizabeth Paton

Victoria and Albert Museum

Bella Hadid

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.