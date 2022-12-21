Walker Drawas Is Hiring A Marketing + PR Account Manager In Los Angeles

Walker Drawas is seeking a highly organized, multi-tasking, dynamic Marketing + Public Relations Account Manager to continue to foster effective relationships with our network, increase awareness for clients managed, and develop and execute strategic PR, marketing, and VIP strategies.



Responsibilities include:

· Manage overall PR strategy for client portfolio, including PR and VIP strategies

· Generate new and exciting ideas for client strategies as needed including, but not limited to: event ideation, campaign ideation, creative strategy ideation and celebrity and influencer seeding programs.

· Develop and write communications materials including editorial calendars, press plans, pitches and briefing materials

· Press and VIP pitching for but not limited to editorial product placement, celebrity placements and product seeding pitching.

· Monitor, analyze and communicate PR results as needed

· Involvement in pitching new business and developing PR proposals

· Communicate company developments internally

· Communicate daily with clients and anticipate client needs

· Overseeing of team reporting

· Active business development and corporate structure



Qualifications

· The ideal candidate has 2+ years’ Agency experience implementing communications strategies, client facing and industry contacts – preferably influencer, talent and press/media relationships

· Proven management skills, and creative abilities.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail is a must

· Self-starter, motivated, resourceful, and able to work collaboratively as part of a team

· Ability to multitask in fast-paced environment

· Experience with Fashion GPS, Cision, Trend Kite, Canva and Microsoft Office preferred



Salary: $65k - $70k



To Apply: Please send your resume to andia@walkerdrawas.com, subject line Account Manager.



@walkerdrawas