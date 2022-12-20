Walker Drawas Is Hiring A Press Account Manager In Los Angeles

Press Account Manager

Walker Drawas is seeking a highly organized, multi-tasking, dynamic Press Manager to continue to foster effective relationships with our network, increase awareness for clients managed, and develop and execute strategic PR strategies. Candidate handles client relations, identifies, and secures press opportunities, and delivers consistent earned media coverage. Must have time management and prioritization skills and be able to lead multiple accounts at the same time as the client facing account lead. Simultaneously, candidate must be capable of executing multiple deliverables in a fast-paced environment.



Responsibilities include:

· Manage overall PR strategy and execution for client portfolio, including PR and VIP strategies

· Develop and write communications materials including editorial calendars, press plans, and strong messaging angles for pitches and press releases

· Pitch a range of media with the goal of press coverage, both larger brand / feature stories and product placement

· Brainstorm fresh ideas for client PR campaigns, including strategic partnerships

· Monitor, analyze and communicate PR results as needed

· Involvement in pitching new business and developing PR proposals

· Facilitate new client on-boarding process including approval of on-boarding kit, as well as recurring client call agendas/updates and overseeing of team reporting for client portfolio

· Communicate daily with clients and anticipate client needs

· Attend client events and relevant industry events



Qualifications

· The ideal candidate has 3+ years’ experience implementing press strategies

· Proven management skills, and creative abilities.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail is a must

· Self-starter, motivated, resourceful, and able to work collaboratively as part of a team

· Ability to multitask in fast pace environment

· Lead and execute daily pitching efforts, on behalf of individual clients

· Ability to multitask and prioritize work for account team to ensure efficiencies

· Provide proactive, consistent status updates to VP and Owner

· Strong network of contacts with media; spend time networking with press and KOLs (key opinion leaders)

· Diligent attention to detail and organizational skills

· Experience with Fashion GPS, Cision, Trend Kite, Canva and Microsoft Office preferred



Salary: $80K - 90K



To Apply: Please send your resume to annabelle@walkerdrawas.com, subject line Press Account Manager.



