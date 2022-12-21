Walker Drawas Is Hiring An Account Coordinator in Los Angeles

Walker Drawas is seeking a highly organized, multi-tasking, dynamic self-starters that can keep up with a fast-paced environment. This role will work hand and hand with our showroom and VIP team on celebrity dressing for red carpet events, press events, street style and gifting opportunities. This role will assist in strategic gifting outreach to celebrities, stylist and influencers, help prepare for inventory for gifting, VIP gifting and assisting with stylist pickup orders. This role has the opportunity for quick growth to all showroom and functions within the Showroom and VIP roles at Walker Drawas. This is a great steppingstone for those available to seek experience in the fashion industry.



Responsibilities to Walker Drawas but is not limited to:

● Support the Account Managers with day to day client needs

● Handle showroom appointments with stylists alongside the Showroom + VIP team

● Manage incoming e-mail requests by responding with approved brands. Account team will relay brand approvals based off client targets

● Strategic product pitching for client gifting initiatives and sample loans

● Manage the incoming shipments, sorting and distributing to the relevant team members

● Assist Showroom + VIP team with packing gifting and sample loans

● Assist with sample trafficking, shipments and overall inventory management in Fashion GPS

● Perform prompt and accurate stock checks, while maintaining an organized and efficient stockroom

● Merchandising and maintaining the aesthetic of the showroom and backstock, as needed

● Create gifting and showroom lookbooks

● Assist in curating and developing target lists, contact sheets, etc.

● Local pick-up/drop-offs with merchandise, FedEx/DHL/UPS drop-off, as needed

● Image hunt for all product pulls/gifting



Qualifications

● The ideal candidate has 1 year intern experience in a showroom or with a stylist

● Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail is a must

● Self-starter, motivated, resourceful, and able to work collaboratively as part of a team

● Ability to multitask in fast pace environment

● Execute daily gifting pitching efforts, on behalf of individual clients

● Ability to multitask and prioritize work for account team to ensure efficiencies

● Provide proactive, consistent status updates to Account Managers, VP and Owner

● Experience with Fashion GPS, Canva and Microsoft Office preferred



Salary: $55k



To Apply: Please send your resume to andia@walkerdrawas.com, subject line Account Coordinator.



@walkerdrawas