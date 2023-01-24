Skip to main content

Barely Care About Valentine's Day? This Necklace Barely Looks Like a Heart

Celebrate love without being obvious about it.
Agmes Small Sculpted Heart Pendant, $310, available here.

Agmes Small Sculpted Heart Pendant, $310, available here.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Of all the many capitalistic holidays perpetuated by marketers and clichés, Valentine's Day might be the most cringe. (Don't even get me started on "galentine's.") Obviously, people should do whatever brings them joy, but I personally tend not to engage, whether I'm partnered up or not. However, that doesn't mean I can't enjoy cute jewelry and a charming heart motif — especially when it falls on the subtle, minimalist end of the V-day gift spectrum.

I found myself immediately drawn to this heart pendant by New York-based jewelry brand Agmes — mostly because it barely looks like a heart. Available in silver or gold (with the option of custom engraving), the simple-yet-eye-catching organic design merely suggests the idea of a heart. It's classic and timeless, with just the smallest hint of whimsy. If you wore it with a pink sweater in mid-February, people would probably read it as a heart; paired with a T-shirt and jeans in, say, July, they may not. It lets the wearer determine the vibe in a way that most Valentine's Day-themed products do not. (There's also a larger version with an on-trend suede cord instead of a chain.)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

I'm not usually one to request a Valentine's Day gift, but if my boyfriend happens to be reading this: Hiiiiii.

Agmes Small Sculpted Heart Pendant, $250-$310, available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

valentines-day-outfit-ideas-2022
Shopping

These Valentine's Day-Inspired Outfits Will Make Your Heart Smile

From a cuddly sweater you'll want to enter into a long-term relationship with to a pair of ballet flats that'll remind you that fairytales do exist.

By Dara Prant
Guests seen wearing knitwear outside Mother of Pearl on August 11, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Shopping

Pearl Jewelry Has Never Looked Cooler

Shop some of our favorite necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings.

By Fashionista
tarin-thomas-yin-yang-necklace
Editors' Picks

The Necklace Steph Spotted on Instagram and Hasn't Stopped Thinking About Since

I'm trying to round out my necklace layering collection.

By Stephanie Saltzman
layering-necklace-5-promo
Style

How to Layer Your Necklaces Like a Fashion Person

Plus, shop 21 jewels to pile up now.

By Dara Prant