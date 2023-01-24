Animals Are Trending on the Spring 2023 Haute Couture Runways

Regardless of the season, haute couture promises refined artistry and craftsmanship on its runways. For Spring 2023, Iris Van Herpen debuted otherworldly designs in water as an ode to women's resilience, while Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri honored Josephine Baker with her collection. But the most buzzed-about trend, without question? Animals.

Schiaparelli's "Inferno"-inspired collection features faux taxidermy that looked so real, it almost broke the internet. (It already has the Kylie Jenner endorsement, though.) At Chanel, larger-than-life animal sculptures adorned the set — as if decorating a giant baby's playroom — while on the runway, Virginie Viard presented a tweed suit featuring a sequined corgis. (Virginie: Confirmed dog person?) Meanwhile, Georges Hobeika adds avian and equine appliqués on elegant eveningwear for Spring 2023. (Oh, and a model carried a real — and very well-behaved — puppy at his debut.)

See the full runway menagerie from the Spring 2023 Haute Couture shows, below.

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo Imaxtree. Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo Imaxtree. Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo Imaxtree. Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree. Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree. Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree. Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree. Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree. Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli.

