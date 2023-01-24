Skip to main content

The Chanel Show Inducted a New Member Into Fashion's Nepo Baby Club

Another day, another nepo baby sitting front row at a fashion show.
Apple Martin Chanel Spring 2023 Haute Couture Front Row1

The second day of Paris Fashion Week's Spring 2023 haute couture shows have brought a few things to our attention: daring looks, immaculate collections and — not surprising at all — nepo babies

As expected, Chanel's latest showcase featured a star-studded front row. What was a surprise was a "new" face among the crowd: Apple Martin.

The child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, the 18-year-old was front and center at the Grand Palais Éphémerè, sitting next to some quite familiar names: actors Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink and Vanessa Paradis. (No Jennie Kim this time, unfortunately.) She was dressed by the brand in a black-and-white tweed skirt set, paired with leather loafers and a quilted shoulder bag. Martin wore her blonde hair down with slight waves at the end and a dramatic black winged eyeliner.

Apple Martin Chanel Spring 2023 Haute Couture Front Row8

Derek Blasberg (of course) posted Martin at the show on Instagram, writing: "Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl. It happened today!"

It was only a matter of time, really. 

