The Chanel Show Inducted a New Member Into Fashion's Nepo Baby Club

The second day of Paris Fashion Week's Spring 2023 haute couture shows have brought a few things to our attention: daring looks, immaculate collections and — not surprising at all — nepo babies.

As expected, Chanel's latest showcase featured a star-studded front row. What was a surprise was a "new" face among the crowd: Apple Martin.

The child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, the 18-year-old was front and center at the Grand Palais Éphémerè, sitting next to some quite familiar names: actors Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink and Vanessa Paradis. (No Jennie Kim this time, unfortunately.) She was dressed by the brand in a black-and-white tweed skirt set, paired with leather loafers and a quilted shoulder bag. Martin wore her blonde hair down with slight waves at the end and a dramatic black winged eyeliner.

Derek Blasberg (of course) posted Martin at the show on Instagram, writing: "Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl. It happened today!"

It was only a matter of time, really.

