Great Outfits in Fashion History: Aubrey Plaza's 2016 Prada Resort Look

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I have a weakness for celebrities in Prada. Even when I'm not looking for them, I'll gravitate toward these looks when I'm researching for this column: Sofia Carson's feather-hemmed dress, Sadie Sink's tailored long shorts, BTS' unofficial restaging of the Fall 2019 mens collection. (My colleagues beat me to some other favorites, like Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar-worthy princess gown and the Sarah Paulson look that made Rihanna jealous.) It just happens, like when I came back to Aubrey Plaza in a white-sequin, chain-strap mini dress at the premiere of "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" — one Google later, and I learned it was, yup, a customized riff on the house's Resort 2016 collection.

Long before she checked into a luxury resort in Taormina, Plaza repped Italian fashion on the red carpet — a simplified version of a mixed-print sequined number from the Prada resort runway: The original snakeskin-look bib and cartoon eye print were swapped for for simple horizontal stripes and plain white sequins, but the baby blue sides (also fully sequined) remained.

Keeping in line with the more minimal approach to the look, the actor accessorized with strappy metallic Casadei heeled sandals and a handful of silver rings. She wore a chin-length bob (and side-swept bangs, because 2016), with restrained makeup: just a bit of a brown smokey eye and peachy lip gloss.

As you daydream about a vacation in Sicily, shop sequined dresses inspired by Plaza's Prada below.

