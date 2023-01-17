AUTUMN PR IS HIRING A BEAUTY/WELLNESS PR ASSISTANT IN NY
Autumn PR is seeking a PR Assistant for our New York office to assist on some of the best beauty and wellness brands in the industry. Looking for an organized and motivated self-starter who is looking to take initiative and grow within the company. Must be able to juggle multiple clients in a fast paced environment.
Duties:
- Daily media and social media monitoring
- Press and social media clipping
- Product send outs and mailers
- Maintain stock and organize beauty closets
- Update media lists regularly
- Assist with monthly reporting and tracking
Position reports to senior staff
Compensation: $40k
To Apply: please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com, subject line NY PR Assistant
@autumnpr