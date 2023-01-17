AUTUMN PR IS HIRING A BEAUTY/WELLNESS PR ASSISTANT IN NY

Autumn PR is a leading beauty and wellness PR firm with a 360 degree approach to communications. Adapting to the evolving landscape of media, Autumn PR focuses heavily on a multilayered tailored approach for each partner inspired by bold, unconventional thinking.

Autumn PR is seeking a PR Assistant for our New York office to assist on some of the best beauty and wellness brands in the industry. Looking for an organized and motivated self-starter who is looking to take initiative and grow within the company. Must be able to juggle multiple clients in a fast paced environment.

Duties:

- Daily media and social media monitoring

- Press and social media clipping

- Product send outs and mailers

- Maintain stock and organize beauty closets

- Update media lists regularly

- Assist with monthly reporting and tracking



Position reports to senior staff



Compensation: $40k



To Apply: please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com, subject line NY PR Assistant



@autumnpr