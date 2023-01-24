BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS HIRING A JUNIOR SALES EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT RETAILERS IN NEW YORK, NY (Hybrid Remote)

Photo: Babel Fair

Babel Fair showroom is looking for a sharp, fast-paced junior sales executive to excel in a small business environment. The ideal candidate has a minimum of one year experience in fashion wholesale sales. This is a heavily sales focused job and the candidate must be highly motivated and able to hit sales goals. Being able to maintain and establish good working relationships with retailers is key.



Responsibilities

● Maintain and acquire boutique/independent retailer wholesale accounts

● Ability to meet sales goals

● Analyze and report on weekly and yearly sales

● Sample management including tagging, hanging, steaming, packing, and shipping samples.

● Assist with logistics of wholesale marketing

● Initiate and set up up showroom appointments

● Willing to go on road appointments to meet with retailers

● Setup and attend major and regional tradeshows



Experience/Qualifications needed

● At least 1+ of fashion wholesale sales experience

● Basic knowledge of Excel, MS Word, and Powerpoint

● Excellent email/phone communication skills

● Organizational and follow up skills

● Driver’s license

● Knowledge of Showroom Exchange, NuOrder, Squarespace, Canva and email marketing programs (MailChimp, Constant Contact) is a plus



Salary: $45-$50k plus health, dental, vision



To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com and a short summary of why you would be a good fit and/or what has driven you to apply.



@babelfairshowroom