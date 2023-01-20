Must Read: Levi's Collaborates With Barbie Ferreira On New 501s, '10 Magazine' to Launch U.S. Edition

Photo: Courtesy of Levi's

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Levi's and Barbie Ferreira collaborate on new style of 501s jeans

Barbie Ferreira has come together with Levi's to design her "dream" pair of the brand's iconic 501 style jeans. "I've always wanted to design clothing, and Levi's is a perfect stepping stone," said Ferreira. "My relationship with Levi's jeans goes back to when I was a kid. It's my dream casual wear and this is my dream collaboration." The collection is available to shop now at Levis.com. {Fashionista inbox}

10 Magazine to launch U.S. edition

London-based indie fashion title 10 Magazine's U.S. edition will launch in September with Dora Fung as editor-in-chief. Fung's previous gigs include fashion director at New York Magazine and market and beauty director at CR Fashion Book. 10 Magazine's founder, Sophia Neophitou, said, "I am totally inspired by [Fung's] energy, work ethic, creativity and commitment to the 10 ethos." {WWD}

Why K-Pop rules fashion week

For Business of Fashion, Robert Williams breaks down the rise of K-Pop within the fashion industry, and therefore fashion week. Several major fashion labels and houses have inked deals with some of the most high-profile K-Pop stars (such as Blackpink's Jisoo with Dior and BTS's J-Hope with Louis Vuitton). This K-Pop-fashion takeover coincided with Korean cultural breakouts in other media, such as the success of shows like "Squid Game" and films like "Parasite." "We're at this tipping point where Korean influence is at the epicenter of the cultural zeitgeist," said Alison Bringé, chief marketing officer at fashion consultancy Launchmetrics. "Brands are looking for ways to activate on a global level, and Korean talents deliver that." {Business of Fashion}

