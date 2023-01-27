26 Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks From Outside the Spring 2023 Haute Couture Shows

The Spring 2023 haute couture shows in Paris left us with plenty to talk about: Viktor & Rolf's upside-down gowns, a veritable runway zoo, K-pop stars everywhere, Doja Cat being Doja Cat. But there was also a whole lot of style inspo being served up off runways and outside the shows.

Much like with their fashion, the street style crowd took a maximalist approach to their beauty looks, with an abundance of more-is-more hair accessories, glitter galore and braids everywhere.

Ahead, see the stand-out hair and makeup street style moments from the Spring 2023 haute couture shows.

