Skip to main content
26 Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks From Outside the Spring 2023 Haute Couture Shows

26 Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks From Outside the Spring 2023 Haute Couture Shows

Street style had it all: More-is-more hair accessories! Glitter galore! Braids everywhere!

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Street style had it all: More-is-more hair accessories! Glitter galore! Braids everywhere!

The Spring 2023 haute couture shows in Paris left us with plenty to talk about: Viktor & Rolf's upside-down gowns, a veritable runway zoo, K-pop stars everywhere, Doja Cat being Doja Cat. But there was also a whole lot of style inspo being served up off runways and outside the shows. 

Much like with their fashion, the street style crowd took a maximalist approach to their beauty looks, with an abundance of more-is-more hair accessories, glitter galore and braids everywhere. 

Ahead, see the stand-out hair and makeup street style moments from the Spring 2023 haute couture shows.

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-12

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-25

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-20

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-10

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-11

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-1

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-8

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-9

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-7

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-2

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-3

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-4

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-16

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-5

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-6

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-13

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-15

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-17

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-18

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-19

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-21

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-22

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-23

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-24

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-14

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

beauty-street-style-couture-spring-2023-26

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

nyfw-spring-2023-street-style-beauty-main
Beauty

39 Standout Beauty Looks From NYFW Spring 2023 Street Style

Featuring party-ready makeup, maximalist manicures and so many takes on pigtail braids.

By Stephanie Saltzman
milan-fashion-week-spring-2023-street-style-beauty-promo
Fashion Week

24 Memorable Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

See the standout hair and makeup moments from outside the Italian fashion capital's Spring 2023 shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
NYFW-Fall-2019-Beauty-Street-Style3
Beauty

The 38 Best Beauty Street Style Looks from New York Fashion Week

Featuring hair accessories, hair accessories and more hair accessories.

By Stephanie Saltzman
paris-ss-beauty-promo
Beauty

34 Hair and Makeup Looks We Loved From Outside the Paris Fashion Week Shows

Excellent curls, braids, hair accessories and eyeliner shapes ahead.

By Stephanie Saltzman