Skip to main content
12 False Lash Sets That Will Keep You From Ever Considering Extensions Again

12 False Lash Sets That Will Keep You From Ever Considering Extensions Again

Including vegan, plant-based, budget-friendly, reusable and magnetic (!) eye-enhancing options.

Photo: Courtesy of Loveseen

Including vegan, plant-based, budget-friendly, reusable and magnetic (!) eye-enhancing options.

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Learn about licensing opportunities.

There was a time when wearing false lashes meant struggling with goopy and annoying-to-remove glue, looking like an overly made-up Miss Piggy (even if that wasn't the desired end goal) and spending way too much time and money on the whole process. No longer: The world of faux lashes has been booming with innovation, and today's options are giving lash extensions (talk about expensive and time-consuming) a run for their money.

These modern false lashes offer something for every eye-makeup preference and desired level of drama: There are ultra-plush and fluttery vegan mink sets, options made with plant-based fibers housed in recyclable packaging, ones that adhere like magic via magnetic liner and individual lash tufts for perfectly customizable placement. It's never been easier to get the long lashes of your dreams.

Ahead, we've rounded up the very best false lash sets out there right now. Keep scrolling to see (and shop!) them all.

loveseen-inez-false-lahes

Loveseen Inez Lashes, $24, available here

velour-lashes-plant-fibre-lashes-cloud-nine

Velour Lashes Plant Fibre Lash Collection in Cloud Nine, $24, available here

kiss-lash-couture-the-muses-collection-legacy

Kiss Lash Couture The Muses Collection Flash Eyelashes in Legacy, $8, available here

rokael-beauty-star-flares-luxe-lashes

Rokael Beauty Star Flares "Luxe" Individual Lashes, $13, available here

glamnetic-invisible-magnetic-half-lashes

Glamnetic Precious Magnetic Half Lashes, $25, available here

sephora-collection-vegan-false-lashes-charming

Sephora Collection Vegan False Eyelashes in Charming, $10, available here

lilly-lashes-everyday-faux-mink-lashes-miami-everyday

Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Lashes in Miami Everyday, $24, available here

juvias-place-nubian-lash-kush

Juvia's Place Nubian Lash Kush, $13, available here

d-lashes-3d-wispy-full-lashes

D'Lashes 3D Soft D'Wispy Lashes, $30, available here

opulence-md-beauty-idgaf-single-lash

OpulenceMD Beauty Lashes in IDGAF, $45, available here

nyx-vegan-false-lashes-wispy-flutter

Nyx Jumbo Lash Vegan False Lashes in Wispy Flutter, $12, available here

ardell eco lashes lifted

Ardell Eco Lashes in Lifted, $8, available here

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

lengthening-mascaras-promo
Beauty

13 Lengthening Mascaras That Will Prompt People to Ask if You Got Lash Extensions

We consulted the experts for their top eye-enhancing picks.

By Tanisha Pina
tinted lip balms main
Beauty

21 Tinted Lip Balms That Are As Pretty as They Are Protective

In shades for every skin tone, with price points for every budget.

By Stephanie Saltzman
shop-best-colored-mascaras
Beauty

11 Colorful Mascaras to Brighten up Your Makeup Routine

Go beyond basic black with these lively lash enhancers.

By Shyema Azam
drugstore mascaras promo
Beauty

The Drugstore Mascaras Makeup Artists Actually Use

Not one of these expert-approved lash enhancers costs more than $20.

By Stephanie Saltzman