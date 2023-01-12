8 Retinol Body Lotions For Your Best Skin Head-to-Toe

You've given up time, energy, brain space, precious vanity real estate and a whole bunch of hard-earned dollars expertly compiling your perfect skin-care routine — but what about the rest of your skin that doesn't happen to be on your face?

It can easily get neglected, even though body care is just as worthwhile a pursuit. Seriously effective, potent products spiked with skin-saving ingredients are officially A Thing, and if you're not quite sure where to begin, allow us to suggest the retinol-enhanced body cream: Whether quick-absorbing lotions, luxurious texture-perfecting treatments or accessibly-priced options you'll want to slather all over, the retinoid-meets-body-formula market is currently booming. Even better, these products offer multiple benefits in one quick step, smoothing out lines, preventing uneven tone and correcting texture while they moisturize.

Ahead, we've rounded up eight retinol body creams, lotions, serums and treatments that'll optimize your head-to-toe skin-care routine. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) them all.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.