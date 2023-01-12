Skip to main content
8 Retinol Body Lotions For Your Best Skin Head-to-Toe

It's time to expand our regimens beyond our faces.

Photo: Courtesy of Versed

You've given up time, energy, brain space, precious vanity real estate and a whole bunch of hard-earned dollars expertly compiling your perfect skin-care routine — but what about the rest of your skin that doesn't happen to be on your face? 

It can easily get neglected, even though body care is just as worthwhile a pursuit. Seriously effective, potent products spiked with skin-saving ingredients are officially A Thing, and if you're not quite sure where to begin, allow us to suggest the retinol-enhanced body cream: Whether quick-absorbing lotions, luxurious texture-perfecting treatments or accessibly-priced options you'll want to slather all over, the retinoid-meets-body-formula market is currently booming. Even better, these products offer multiple benefits in one quick step, smoothing out lines, preventing uneven tone and correcting texture while they moisturize. 

Ahead, we've rounded up eight retinol body creams, lotions, serums and treatments that'll optimize your head-to-toe skin-care routine. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) them all. 

chantecaille-Retinol-Body-Treatment

Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment, $108, available here

gold-bond-overnight-retinol-body-cream

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion, $12, available here

josie-maran-pro-retinol-whipped-body-butter

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter, $46, available here

oui the people all in all melting body balm

Oui the People All in All Melting Body Balm, $95, available here

pauals-choiceskin-smoothing-retinol-body-treatment

Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment, $29, available here

replenix-anti-aging-retinol-body-lotion

Replenix Anti-Aging Retinol Smooth Tighten Body Lotion, $93, available here

topicals slather body serum

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum with Retinol and AHAs, $30, available here

versed press restart retinol body lotion

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion, $18, available here

