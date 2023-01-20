Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennie Kim's Coachella Bodysuit

From Chanel muse to festival fashion goddess, the Blackpink star can do it all.

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

If you, like me, also can't wait for Blackpink to headline Coachella again this year, you're probably reminiscing about their history-making — and stylish — 2019 performance. Beyond dominating the music industry, each member of the quartet has become a certified style icon, down to the blue-chip brand ambassador contracts.

Jennie Kim, in particular, is known for making waves with her sartorial choices, frequently modeling for the likes of Calvin Klein, Gentle Monster and, of course, Chanel, just to name a few. And her look for Coachella 2019 was no exception.

For the day one performance, each member wore black, white or silver outfits with intricate accents and detailing, styled by Kim Wook in complementary ensembles. "The costumes were prepared in a hurry, so I remember all the team members hustling and working hard in their hotel rooms right until the night before the performance," he told Rolling Stone.

Hard work certainly paid off, because Jennie looked like nothing short of a pop princess on stage in an elaborate white bodysuit with lace detailing — an edgier departure from the preppy and feminine style she was known for. The textured one-piece featured shoulder pads with dangling bead tassels. She finished off the look with a pair of white combat boots. She wore her hair down in loose waves that flowed effortlessly throughout her performance.

It was a bold fashion statement for a band making its festival debut, but for these "It" girls, it was just another day in the life of Blackpink.

Emulate Jennie's look with the pieces below.

