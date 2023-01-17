Bode Is Launching Womenswear

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Emily Adams Bode Aujla, founder of Bode, has earned critical success for her instantly-recognizable menswear, made from deadstock fabrics and celebrating traditional craftsmanship. (The brand's Spring 2023 collection is full of intricate intarsia knit sweaters, crochet polos and patterned cardigans.) Even though they're stocked in the men's section, the clothes have a softness and sensibility to them that has made them popular across categories and genders. Now, the brand is leaning deeper into its feminine side with its first official womenswear line.

Vogue broke the news, revealing that the inaugural collection includes dresses, skirts, silk tops and lingerie featuring Bode signatures: unique patterns, relatively muted earth tones, retro textures. There's something for every occasion, from an emerald green sequined gown for an evening party to a groovy berry-print chiffon dress perfect for a picnic. Each piece is inspired by Bode Aujla's personal archives, but reimagined for a contemporary setting. The full range will debut at the brand's Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, alongside its menswear.

The foray into womenswear is actually a full circle moment for the CFDA Award-winning designer, who got her start studying fashion at Parsons School of Design. "On Fridays, we would stay up late and make a skirt out of crushed velvet or something," she tells Vogue. "It just came so naturally to me that I wasn't as inspired by it." (It was only after a professor pointed out Bode Aujla's natural talent for menswear that she was encouraged to go in that direction.)

Singer Gracie Abrams is among the first to experience the new line in the pages of Vogue's Winter 2023 issue, wearing a muslin dress and a 1920s crepe hat from Bode Aujla's personal collection and a white layered textured top with a pair of black wool twill trousers.

A good portion of Bode's customer base is already women. But as the brand's reach expanded, so did demand for a dedicated line, especially from those hoping to wear a Bode dress.

