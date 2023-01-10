CARFRAE CONSULTING IS SEEKING A SPRING 2023 FASHION & BEAUTY PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

Carfrae Consulting Public Relations (Fashion & Beauty) Internship:



Carfrae Consulting is a global consultancy that provides hands-on, strategic counsel for brands in all areas of communications, branding, public relations, marketing, experiential events, media and content creation. We are looking for a motivated and eager full-time paid intern with excellent communication & organization skills. The intern will work closely with the team and assist across a variety of beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Zimmermann, CLOSED, Perfect Moment, RH, The Colony Hotel and Wölffer Estate. This internship is a full-time, paid position and candidates must be based in New York City.



Skills & Requirements:

● Must be available full-time and based in New York City

● Strong interest in fashion, beauty and lifestyle public relations, marketing and communications

● Highly organized and detail-oriented with an eagerness to learn; proactive and self-managing

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must

● Knowledge of the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and business media landscapes essential

● In-tune with current social media trends, emerging platforms, and all types of content creators

● High proficiency with Microsoft Outlook & Google Drive

● Experience with Adobe (Photoshop, InDesign, etc.) and/or Squarespace a plus

● Prior internship experience in fashion and/or beauty public relations preferred

I● deal candidate is a recent graduate of a degree program in Fashion, Communications, Marketing or related field



Responsibilities & Opportunities:

● Facilitating product samples & coordinating PR send outs

● Daily tracking and clipping of print and digital press coverage

● Social media tracking & analytics reporting

● Compiling press decks and post-event recaps

● Supporting the maintenance of editorial and influencer databases across multiple clients

● Researching and drafting trend-analysis and market reports

● Proposing influencers, talent, and brands to engage with for campaigns and partnerships

● Supporting the team with event planning and production

● Staffing support with client press events



To Apply: Please email us directly via careers@carfraeconsulting.com. In your application email with your resume, please be sure to note your earliest potential start date, and whether you are currently based in New York City. We look forward to hearing from you!