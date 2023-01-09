Catbird Is Hiring A Store Manager In New York, NY

Catbird is looking for an experienced retail Store Manager to join the team. As Store Manager you are responsible for store sales, people management of the store staff, and developing store processes & procedures to continuously elevate the customer experience, and overall growth of the business.



Store Managers build their team’s capabilities to drive strategy and achieve key business results; and ensure all aspects of store operations are engaged, performing, and delivering a personalized, genuine, & memorable customer experience.



This position is primarily based out of a specific store (New Store Opening), but will also assist with our Williamsburg & Soho store locations as needed.



Key Responsibilities

● Coach, train, and develop all store staff to ensure our teams are meeting our customer service standards

● Develops training plans for new employees using company tools and knowledge while monitoring and maintaining existing staff’s learning and development

● Maintains thorough awareness of policies, store operations and product knowledge; informs employees of any product updates, policy changes and other company communication

● Review and plan business objectives to meet monthly/quarterly sales goals

● Partner with Area Manager and marketing teams for in store events

● Supports, encourages, and develops staff to provide the highest level of customer service.

● Assists sales associates with any customer service challenges or specific customer requests (i.e. dissatisfied customer, returns, damaged merchandise, customer orders) and has the capacity to know when to step in an escalated situation gracefully.



Our Ideal Candidate

● 2+ years retail leadership experience required

● Experience leading a team of 10-25 store employees

● Ability to prioritize during busy times

● Flexible in regards to both scheduling and location, must have weekend availability

● Experienced in creating/managing staff schedules

● Experienced in using google office suite (Docs, sheets, pages) Jewelry and/or Clienteling experience a plus

● Looking for someone who understands that customer service is the MOST important thing, more than 50% of the Store Manager's time is spent on the Salesfloor.

● Someone who is nice, friendly, easy to get along with and has a good measure of common sense.

● We prioritize our customer’s entire store experience – we don’t work on commission, we simply celebrate making our customers delightfully happy!



Compensations range for this role is $68,000-72,000 annually plus quarterly sales bonus opportunity.



PLEASE APPLY DIRECTLY HERE