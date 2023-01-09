Catbird Is Hiring An Assistant Store Manager In Brooklyn, NY (Williamsburg)

Catbird is looking for an experienced retail Assistant Store Manager to join the team. As an Assistant Store Manager you are responsible for store sales performance, our in store customer experience, and people management of the store staff; developing store processes and procedures to continuously elevate the customer experience and seamlessness of store operations.



This position is primarily based out of our Williamsburg store, but will also assist with our Soho store location based on the needs of the business.



Key Responsibilities

● Manages Key Holders, Sales Associates and Zappers: providing coaching, balanced feedback, and performance reviews.

● Positive team communication. Maintains thorough awareness of changes to policies, procedures and products; informs store team of any product updates, policy changes, or other business information as needed.

● Acts as point person for both staff and customers, answering high level questions and resolving any customer service opportunities quickly, effectively, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

● Develops and executes training plans for new employees using company tools and knowledge while monitoring and implementing to existing staff; including the development of Key Holders.

● Supports, encourages, and develops staff to provide the highest level of customer service. Assists sales associates with various customer service challenges or specific customer requests (i.e. dissatisfied customer, returns, damaged merchandise, customer orders) and have the capacity to know when to step in an escalated situation gracefully.

● Assume Store Manager responsibilities in their absence.



Our Ideal Candidate

● Retail experience required

● Experience leading a team required

● Ability to prioritize during busy time

● Flexible in regards to both scheduling and location

● Jewelry experience a plus

● Looking for someone who understands that customer service is the MOST important thing and who is passionate about genuinely connecting with others.

● Someone who is nice, friendly, easy to get along with and has a good measure of common sense.

● We prioritize our customer’s entire store experience – we don’t work on commission, we simply celebrate making our customers delightfully happy!



Compensation for this role is $58,500-$60,000 plus quarterly bonus opportunities.



Please apply directly here.