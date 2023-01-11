The Preliminary New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 Schedule Is Here

The (preliminary) schedule for New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 schedule is finally here, featuring a lengthy roster of designers both emerging and established.

On Wednesday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), in partnership with IMG, released the first American Collections Calendar for the February shows, which will run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15.

Rodarte will open the women's season at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, while American Accessory Designer of the Year Award winner Luar closes the show at 8:00 p.m. the following Wednesday, taking over the Tom Ford slot. (Tom Ford is expected to release its latest digitally, per Vogue.)

The preliminary lineup includes a staggering 75 designers, including returning names like Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Markarian, Michael Kors, Paloma Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Veronica Beard, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria. Then there are a few newcomers, like Cucculelli Shaheen, Heron Preston, Ayama Studio, Koltson, Kallmeyer, Nayon, Kate Barton and Zimo. Christian Siriano is showing off schedule — on Feb. 9, the eve of the official program.

Also back is New York Men's Day on Feb.10, with a selection of menswear brands such as A.Potts, Nobis and Atelier Cillian.

“Next month's New York Fashion Week continues to build on last September's shows with its strong mix of established brands and emerging talents and overall diversity and representation," CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement to WWD. "As we see the next generation of American talent rise, we look forward to continuing this renewed momentum of New York this season and beyond."

See the official schedule for New York Fashion Week here.

