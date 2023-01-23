Must Read: Chanel to Show Cruise 2024 Collection on Los Angeles, Behind the Scenes of Beyoncé's Dubai Performance Looks

Photo: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Chanel to show Cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles

Chanel has announced that it will debut its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. "This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with the City of Angels," a representative the French luxury house said in a statement to WWD. The last time Chanel showed one of its cruise collections in the area was in 2008, when the late creative director Karl Lagerfeld presented at the Santa Monica airport. {WWD}

The story behind Beyoncé's Dubai performance looks

For Vogue, Chioma Nnadi details the three performance looks worn by Beyoncé at the opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai on Jan. 21. The first look, designed by Rayan Allyson Sulaimani, was a yellow floor-length gown which took almost a month and a half to finish. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a performance of "Brown Skin Girl" wearing designs by the singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Beyoncé's second look designed by Lebanese designer, Nicolas Jebran. For the finale, the artist wore a pink minidress by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov. {Vogue}

LVMH backs Marquis, a new Parisian communications agency

Longtime communications executive for LVMH, Youssef Marquis, will open a new agency based in Paris, with support from the French luxury company. Marquis is largely responsible for helping LVMH brands like Louis Vuitton foster relationships with A-list celebrities for ambassador partnerships. The agency, named Marquis, will collaborate with LVMH on brand consulting, celebrity marketing, strategic communications and more. {Business of Fashion}

The toxic nature of TikTok's obsession with anti-aging

For Mashable, Elena Cavender details their experience consuming anti-aging content on TikTok. Whether it be silicon patches that prevent wrinkles, oxygen facials or chin straps, TikTok is overloaded with anti-aging "solutions," contributing to a new wave of unrealistic beauty standards. Amanda Hess, a writer for The New York Times Magazine, wrote, "Beauty expectations for women haven't been revised so much as they've been rebranded, with words like 'renewing' and 'vitality' and 'radiant' serving as cutting-edge euphemisms for 'youthful.' The implication hiding beneath is an unsettling one." {Mashable}

Bethann Hardison discusses new documentary "Invisible Beauty"

For Essence, Kovie Biakolo sits down with model and activist Bethann Hardison to discuss her new film "Invisible Beauty," which she co-directed and premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The film tells the story of her journey as a model and the boundaries she broke. Hardison also created the Black Girls Coalition, which aims to call out racism in the fashion industry. Her activism, Biakolo says, is what truly cemented her as a fashion icon. {Essence}

