Chanel Does Mini Skirts the Haute Couture Way for Spring 2023

Short hems, tweed and animal references dominate the brand's latest outing.

Photo: Imaxtree

This Spring 2023 haute couture shows have been heavily inspired by animals, myths and surrealism. Chanel is taking a more subtle approach than, say, Schiaparelli's faux-taxidermy, with its latest collection by Virginie Viard

Among large plywood animal sculptures by French artist Xavier Veilhan inspired by ones once displayed at Coco Chanel's apartment, models emerged in new riffs on the tweed sets, pin-tucked blouses, dress coats and capes the house is known for. A few looks — like a high-neck, double-breasted, flared-waist jacket and a series of top hats and bow ties — are reminiscent of the wardrobe a high-fashion ring leader, to fit with the mythical bestiary theme. However, the main takeaway from the Spring 2023 collection is Chanel's endorsement of the mini skirt

Just when you thought the Miu Miu mini fad was waning, Viard confirms the silhouette's staying power: With just enough flounce, Chanel's haute couture skirts give each look a youthful, gamine feel. Other highlights from the collection include ankle-grazing floral dresses, beautiful brocade gowns and a hand-beaded corgi on a bouclé tweed jacket. 

The French house will inevitably be in the spotlight a lot more than normal this year, with the upcoming Costume Institute exhibit and Met Gala honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, followed by a major Coco Chanel retrospective at the V&A in London in September. 

See the full Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023 collection, below.

Chanel HC S23 001

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 002

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 003

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 004

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 005

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 006

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 007

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 008

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 009

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 010

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 011

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 012

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 013

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 014

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 015

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 016

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 017

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 018

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 019

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 020

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 021

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 022

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 023

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 024

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 025

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 026

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 027

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 028

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 029

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 030

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 031

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 032

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 033

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 034

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 035

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 036

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 037

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 038

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 039

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 040

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 041

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 042

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 043

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 044

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 045

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 046

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 047

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 048

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 049

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 050

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel HC S23 051

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

