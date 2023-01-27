Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cicely Tyson's Ivory Robe Dress at the 2006 Black Movie Awards

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Perhaps the reason why the fashion of Cicely Tyson has resonated with me so strongly is that it greatly reminds me of my grandmother. (Love you, Grammy.) There was a timelessness and high level of classiness to everything Tyson wore that I can only aspire to have within my own sense of style. Case in point: her gorgeous look from the 2006 Black Movie Awards — the embodiment of chicness.

The late actor walked the red carpet in a pleated ivory robe dress that was perfectly accessorized with fabulous opera gloves, a red beaded choker, small drop earrings, gold T-strap kitten heels and matching clutch. Her beauty was equally glamorous: red blush, light eyeliner, brownie-glazed lip.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nearly 17 years later, her outfit is revered for the same amount of sophistication and refinement that it encapsulated when it was first unveiled on the red carpet.

As she got older, Tyson was a testament that age doesn't matter when it comes to fashion. Even after she hit 90, there was no opulent gown, dramatic hat or glam that was too much, as proven by her feather-embroidered 2019 Oscars gown by B Michael. All the way to her last appearance, the actor committed to serving a look, thus solidifying her fashion legacy.

Check out some pieces inspired by her 2006 Black Movie Awards look.

Homepage photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.