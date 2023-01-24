CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING PR & SALES INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote / Hybrid)

Skip to main content
CL Collective is a content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands.
CL Collective is a content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR & Sales interns in New York, to start immediately. Interns will be able to receive hands-on training and develop skills and knowledge. This position is remote/hybrid.

Responsibilities:
- Manage sample coordination, including runs in the city
- Assist with building and updating master media lists
- Monitoring credits and features in print and online media
- Assist with compiling research, visuals and reporting
- Assist in preparing sales reports and managing market appointments
- Assisting in the preparation of trunk shows

Requirements:
- Be in college or have a College degree with a background in Marketing/Buying, or Communications/Journalism preferred
- Relevant internship or job experience a plus
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Attention to detail and multitasking abilities
- Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person
- Be able to commit 3-4 months

We offer a flexible schedule with the opportunity to work remotely and can offer school credit. To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com

@clcollective_

