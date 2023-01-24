CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING PR & SALES INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote / Hybrid)

Image: CL Collective

CL Collective is a content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR & Sales interns in New York, to start immediately. Interns will be able to receive hands-on training and develop skills and knowledge. This position is remote/hybrid.



Responsibilities:

- Manage sample coordination, including runs in the city

- Assist with building and updating master media lists

- Monitoring credits and features in print and online media

- Assist with compiling research, visuals and reporting

- Assist in preparing sales reports and managing market appointments

- Assisting in the preparation of trunk shows



Requirements:

- Be in college or have a College degree with a background in Marketing/Buying, or Communications/Journalism preferred

- Relevant internship or job experience a plus

- Excellent communication and writing skills

- Attention to detail and multitasking abilities

- Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person

- Be able to commit 3-4 months



We offer a flexible schedule with the opportunity to work remotely and can offer school credit. To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com



@clcollective_