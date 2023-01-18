CNW Group is hiring an NYC based Wholesale Coordinator/Administrative Assistant

We have the privilege of representing some of the best designer fine jewelry brands from across the world. The Wholesale Coordinator would have the opportunity of working with all brand partners.

Qualities of the ideal candidate:

· MUST be proactive, self-motivated, willing to learn and comfortable owning/running lead on their projects

· Detail-oriented, organized and ability to stay focused while working on different tasks

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and have the ability to change course as needed.

· Exceptional communication and collaborative skills

· Positive and “can do” attitude necessary

· Must have passion for fine jewelry!



Responsibilities include:

· Enter and track wholesale orders

· Prepare, organize, and manage collateral materials in Dropbox

· Work as the liaison between the brands and retail partners to manage:

o Outgoing shipments

o Data spreadsheets

o Collateral materials

o Sample coordination for photoshoots

· Complete necessary excel spec spreadsheets that are required by retail partners

· Assist with UPC/EDI integration

· Mange internal spreadsheets/database

· Conduct brand trainings with retail partners as needed

· Organize and review monthly sell through analysis to ensure goals are reached

· Assemble and ship packages as necessary

· Travel for trunk shows/trainings as needed

· Prepare showroom for market appts

· Assist during market appts with retail partners

· Responsible for booking teams travel arrangements and maintaining/organizing team’s calendar

· Handle general office admin tasks



Travel required:

· Couture show in Las Vegas (June)

· Trunk shows as needed (to be discussed internally)



Qualifications:

· Bachelor's Degree

· 1-3 Years' Experience in related position (buying or wholesale) preferred

· Has the ability to work M-F from 9am-5pm in our office on the upper east side

· Strong analytical skills with knowledge of retail math and sales

· High level of time management and organizational skills

· Ability to adapt appropriately to competing demands and shifting priorities

· Proficiency in Microsoft Excel a must

· Must know how to work on a MAC and use google sheets

Any experience in jewelry is preferred but not required.



Salary rang $50-65k a year, commensurate with experience.



This is an in- office job in NYC – do not apply if you are remote



Email: nicole@cnwgroupnyc.com



@cnwgrounyc