The 18 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There's no such thing as a quiet Sunday night during awards season.

Red carpet season rolls on, with the 2023 Critics Choice Awards bringing out the best and brightest of Hollywood for a night of awards — and fashion, of course. 

The night's big winners also won on the best-dressed front: Best Actress Cate Blanchett in a matching button-down and maxi skirt set from Max Mara, accessorized with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry; Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan in a rich burgundy velvet jacket and black trousers; Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett in tiered velvet ruffle Christian Siriano gown; Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph in a gilded Jovana Louis ensemble; Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Niecy Nash in a fit-to-perfection Jason Wu look.

Louis Vuitton won on the most custom looks front, with Aubrey Plaza’s dégradé neckline dress and Thuso Mbedu's embellished tulle gown as stand-outs, while Carolina Herrera's ruffle-caped column gown really made a statement on Michelle Yeoh. 

See all of the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet below.

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Cate-Blanchett-Max-Mara

Cate Blanchett wearing Max Mara at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Janelle-Monáe-Vera-Wang

Janelle Monáe wearing Vera Wang at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Michelle-Yeoh-Carolina-Herrera

Michelle Yeoh wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Niecy-Nash-Jason-Wu

Niecy Nash wearing Jason Wu at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Aubrey-Plaza-Louis-Vuitton

Aubrey Plaza wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Elle-Fanning-Alexander-McQueen

Elle Fanning wearing Alexander McQueen at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Ayo-Edebiri-Thom-Browne

Ayo Edebiri wearing Thom Browne at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Daisy-Edgar-Jones-Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing Gucci at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Ke-Huy-Quan

Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Viola-Davis-Valentino

Viola Davis wearing Valentino at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Devery-Jacobs-Simone-Rocha

Devery Jacobs wearing Simone Rocha at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Kerry-Condon-vintage-Donna-Karan

Kerry Condon wearing vintage Donna Karan at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Sheryl-Lee-Ralph-Jovana-Louis

Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Jovana Louis at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Seth-Rogen-Zegna

Seth Rogen wearing Zegna at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Angela-Bassett-Christian-Siriano

Angela Bassett wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Thuso-Mbedu-Louis-Vuitton

Thuso Mbedu wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Kelsey-Asbille-YSL

Kelsey Asbille wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics-Choice-Awards-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-Celebrities-Busy-Phillips-St-John

Busy Phillips wearing St. John at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

