The 18 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Red carpet season rolls on, with the 2023 Critics Choice Awards bringing out the best and brightest of Hollywood for a night of awards — and fashion, of course.

The night's big winners also won on the best-dressed front: Best Actress Cate Blanchett in a matching button-down and maxi skirt set from Max Mara, accessorized with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry; Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan in a rich burgundy velvet jacket and black trousers; Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett in tiered velvet ruffle Christian Siriano gown; Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph in a gilded Jovana Louis ensemble; Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Niecy Nash in a fit-to-perfection Jason Wu look.

Louis Vuitton won on the most custom looks front, with Aubrey Plaza’s dégradé neckline dress and Thuso Mbedu's embellished tulle gown as stand-outs, while Carolina Herrera's ruffle-caped column gown really made a statement on Michelle Yeoh.

See all of the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet below.

Cate Blanchett wearing Max Mara at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Janelle Monáe wearing Vera Wang at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Niecy Nash wearing Jason Wu at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Aubrey Plaza wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Elle Fanning wearing Alexander McQueen at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri wearing Thom Browne at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing Gucci at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Viola Davis wearing Valentino at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Devery Jacobs wearing Simone Rocha at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kerry Condon wearing vintage Donna Karan at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Jovana Louis at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Seth Rogen wearing Zegna at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Angela Bassett wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Thuso Mbedu wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kelsey Asbille wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Busy Phillips wearing St. John at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.