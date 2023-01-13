Skip to main content
DEH Jewelry Solutions Is Hiring An Entry-Level Production Assistant In New York, NY

A lively and growing jewelry consulting business seeks a Production Coordinator to facilitate the local production of fine jewelry brands. This is an ENTRY LEVEL position - all levels of experience encouraged to apply.

*Full time position*

A lively and growing jewelry consulting business seeks a Production Coordinator to facilitate the local production of fine jewelry brands. This is a great opportunity to gain first hand experience in the jewelry district of New York City and the manufacturing processes. Candidates must be detail oriented, energetic and willing to circulate the city on a daily basis. Excellent communication skills are required. Fine jewelry experience and/or education is a plus but not required!

Your Role and Responsibilities:
-Support Production Managers -Coordinate production processes in the Jewelry District-Quality Control finished pieces
-General administrative support-Liaise with vendors and manufacturers

Skills:-Extremely detail oriented and organized-Superior time management and ability to prioritize large workloads-Flexible and ability to take direction with ease-Take initiative and self motivated-Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines-Intermediate to advanced skills in MS Office

Salary Range: 50-55 k + Insurance benefits

To Apply: Please send your resume to David@dehjewelry.com.

dehjewelry.com
@dehjewelrysolutions

