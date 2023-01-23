Doja Cat Covered Herself in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Doja Cat is never shy to experiment with her music or her style, and she made no exception at Schiaparelli's latest haute couture outing.

Daniel Roseberry kicked off the Spring 2023 haute couture shows in Paris. As expected, many of the industry's A-listers took to the front row in their very best Schiaparelli — I mean, this is a couture show, after all.

In line with the theme of the collection, which was inspired by Dante Alighieri's "Inferno," the 27-year-old musician wore a fiery crimson bustier and knee-length skirt, accessorized with matching knee-high boots and gold earrings. But that wasn't all: She went above and beyond with her glam, sporting 30,000 custom, hand-applied Swarovski crystals all over her face and body, courtesy of by Pat McGrath.

The makeup artist confirmed her involvement on Instagram, saying "it was an honour to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look." She also revealed that it took nearly five hours (!) to apply all the crystals backstage.

"Doja's patience and commitment during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath and I, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski™ Crystals, was truly inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat's hard work and dedication."

This isn't the first time that the "Planet Her" singer stood out from the crowd, painted from head-to-toe. Last Paris Fashion Week, she sat front and center at the coveted shows like Mônot and Jacquemus wearing shimmery glitters and blended paint done by Laurel Charleston.

The Spring 2023 haute couture presentations run from Jan. 23 to 26, with New York Fashion Week following on Feb. 10. Mark our words: We'll definitely be seeing Doja Cat in even more head-turning ensembles in the coming weeks.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.