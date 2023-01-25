Skip to main content

Doja Cat Pioneers New Use for False Lashes

...and it's definitely not what you're expecting.
doja cat viktor & rolf haute couture 2023 front row

Doja Cat is making haute couture fashion week fun again by giving the girls (i.e. us) exactly what they want: back-to-back front-row looks that are eclectic, daring and a little bit weird (in the best possible way). 

Following her fiery red moment at Schiaparelli — for which she teamed up with Pat McGrath and wore more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals — she arrived to the Viktor & Rolf show in Paris embodying androgyny with an elaborate green and white pinstriped top, tan structured jacket and pants. The real kicker, though, was her makeup look: The 27-year-old brought her humor (as she always does) when it came to her glam, wearing false lashes on her eyebrows, above her lip as a "mustache" and on her chin as a stand-in soul patch. Yes, Doja Cat just pioneered a decidedly quirky new use for false lashes: as facial hair.

Doja Cat teased her faux lash look on her Instagram Story hours before, writing: "If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you'll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

doja cat instagram story viktor & rolf1

Well, we can't say she didn't warn us.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Doja Coat Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week
Fashion Week

Doja Cat Covered Herself in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Now, *this* is couture, baby!

By India Roby
doja-cat-vogue-world-makeup-promo
Beauty

Doja Cat's Makeup Artist Is on a Mission to Bring 'Minimalist' Illusion Makeup From Social Media to Real Life

Meet the woman behind Doja's trippy, campy and delightfully weird beauty looks at Paris Fashion Week.

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
Chanel Spring 2023 Haute Couture Front Row
News

The Chanel Show Inducted a New Member Into Fashion's Nepo Baby Club

Another day, another nepo baby sitting front row at a fashion show.

By India Roby
Anna-Sui-Fall-2019-beauty-promo
Beauty

Lashes Are the New Brows When It Comes to Standout Runway Makeup

So says legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath herself.

By Stephanie Saltzman