Doja Cat Pioneers New Use for False Lashes

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Doja Cat is making haute couture fashion week fun again by giving the girls (i.e. us) exactly what they want: back-to-back front-row looks that are eclectic, daring and a little bit weird (in the best possible way).

Following her fiery red moment at Schiaparelli — for which she teamed up with Pat McGrath and wore more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals — she arrived to the Viktor & Rolf show in Paris embodying androgyny with an elaborate green and white pinstriped top, tan structured jacket and pants. The real kicker, though, was her makeup look: The 27-year-old brought her humor (as she always does) when it came to her glam, wearing false lashes on her eyebrows, above her lip as a "mustache" and on her chin as a stand-in soul patch. Yes, Doja Cat just pioneered a decidedly quirky new use for false lashes: as facial hair.

Doja Cat teased her faux lash look on her Instagram Story hours before, writing: "If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you'll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf."

Photo: Doja Cat/Instagram Story

Well, we can't say she didn't warn us.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.