Double K NY is hiring a Social Media + Influencer Marketing Manager (Remote, Part Time)

Double K NY is a womenswear brand celebrating the female form. We strive to design unique, high quality pieces that are both aspirational and attainable.
This position is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to join a startup fashion environment with ample opportunity for growth. We are looking for an individual who is both social media and sales focused.

Responsibilities range and include but are not limited to:
● Social media content creation and management (working together with Creative Director for graphics)
● Develop and implement marketing and growth strategies to build brand awareness/following
● Post and engage daily on Double K social media accounts - IG, Tiktok
● Establish and maintain strong influencer relationships
● Influencer gifting management

Qualifications:
● Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications
● Previous experience in sales role
● Knowledge of key fashion influencers and trends in the industry
● Already established influencer relationships preferred

Compensation:
This position includes both a base salary of $25/hour and major commission benefits

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume along with your IG handle to info@doublekny.com.

Doublekny.com
@doublek_ny

