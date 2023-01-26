Skip to main content

The Earmuffs Fluffy Enough to Keep Both Ears and Cheeks Warm

The perfect accessory for the season.
emi jay earmuffs
featured-on-fashionista-licensing-seal-150

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

As the weather continues to fluctuate between pleasant spring and bitter winter, it has became clear to me that I need to be better prepared for the unpredictable nature (no pun intended) of the current atmosphere. While I attempted the fuzzy bucket hat look last year, I quickly realized I needed something less static-inducing and less likely to fall off of my head.

Enter: earmuffs — the underdog of the winter season. 

Emi Jay Sugar Muffs, $44, available here.

Emi Jay Sugar Muffs, $44, available here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In my search, dozens of options with a flat, headband-like body flooded my results. And although they would have gotten the job done, they were no match for these ultra-fluffy ones Emi Jay gifted me. Not only are they practical, they're also extremely cute. Each muff features a star on its side, accompanied by a bejeweled heart charm for an extra sprinkle of cool. Even top It-girls like Matilda Djerf approve. 

Faux fur is fluffed to the maximum to keep not just ears warm, but the sides of your face and head, too. These "Sugar Muffs," as the brand calls them, are the perfect accessory for this season.

Emi Jay Sugar Muffs, $44, available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

hair-accessories-promo
Beauty

19 Actually Cute Accessories That Won't Damage Hair

Including claw clips, scrunchies, headbands, wraps and more.

By Stephanie Saltzman
online-sales-hair-accessories
Shopping

19 Fun Hair Accessories on Sale to Lift Your Ponytails and Your Spirits

Deals on playful barrettes and clips start as low as $5.

By Dara Prant
sequins street style
Shopping

6 Holiday Party Outfits You'll Want to Wear Year-Round

Whether you're planning for family gatherings or to ring in 2023, these outfit ideas will get you through the most socially-active season.

By India Roby
Stockholm str F22 0158
Shopping

24 Non-Boring Puffers to Get You Through Winter With a Smile

Your guide to looking fab while keeping warm.

By Angela Wei