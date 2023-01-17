Must Read: Edward Enninful Covers 'Paper,' André Leon Talley Collection Up for Auction

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Edward Enninful covers Paper

For the cover story written by Mikelle Street, Edward Enninful and Linda Evangelista sit down for a conversation on how the fashion industry has changed since they met. "I'm so proud of Edward and the person he has become. He's worshiped and appreciated. You have so much to say, so much still to do, so much still to show. Your voice was so refreshing and necessary [...] You made change happen and we know you still have so much more to do and to give," said Evangelista. In addition to the cover story, models Irina Shayk, Lila Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Karen Elson, Adut Akech and Kristen McMenamy pose in the cover images. {Paper}

André Leon Talley's fashion collection goes up for auction

André Leon Talley continues to establish his legacy as an advocate for the Black community, even after his passing. As reported by Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times, the late fashion editor said in his will that almost all of his fashion assets are to be sold and proceeds given to the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, N.C. His last wishes will finally come to fruition as auction house Christie's reveals "The Collection of André Leon Talley." The auction will begin its bidding on Jan. 27 and continue through Feb. 17. {The New York Times}

Donatella Versace went on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast

Legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace is on the latest episode of "High Low with EmRata," where she shares details about her childhood, the shock of suddenly taking over Versace, the '70s and '80s fashion scene, Britney Spears' wedding and more. The two also reveal that Ratajkowski is the face of the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Versace shared, "I mean, I was looking at you in the show, the other girls are great, but then you had something more you know, some more confidence, some more power in yourself and I said, 'She has to be the face of Versace.'" Listen here. {Fashionista inbox}

A calendar of artwork launches in support of Planned Parenthood

Executive Producer Ariella Starkman and Creative Director Jen Brill of Homme Girls have worked with 12 artists to create a 2023 calendar centered around the intersectionality of womanhood and having the freedom to control your own autonomy. They include Jenny Holzer, Louise Bourgeois, Ana Mendieta, Faith Ringgold, Catherine Opie, Marilyn Minter, Farah Al Qasimi, LaKela Brown, Janiva Ellis, Lauren Greenfield, Fumiko Imano and Maggie Lee. All proceeds from the $45 calendar will go towards Planned Parenthood and its abortion services. Pre-orders begin on Jan. 17 at HommeGirls.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

