Factory PR Is Hiring A VIP Manager In Los Angeles
Factory PR seeks a VIP Manager, LA with experience in fashion and celebrity. The candidate should be culturally connected and have a genuine passion for the Public Relations and Fashion fields. This position reports directly to the Director of VIP + Celebrity. This candidate must be incredibly entrepreneurial, self-motivated, and a creative thinker.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
● Support VIP Director with all agency and client initiatives
● Possess existing relationships with key stylists, editors, producers and influencers
● Conduct showroom appointments and market events
● Contribute to innovative and tactical communications strategies
● Conceptualize and execute press events
● Attend key industry events
● Manage PR budgets, calendars and client task lists
● Oversee execution of internal and external reporting for client activity and progress on monthly/weekly basis
● Accompany clients and editors on press trips
● Conduct clear and frequent communication with the NY-based team
● Manage interns and assistants including hiring and day-to-day activity
REQUIREMENTS
● Minimum 2 years experience preferably at a PR agency, managing VIP relations and PR responsibilities
● Superior knowledge of fashion industry
● Existing relationships with talent stylists and management
● Proficient across all social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc), Microsoft Office and industry tools such as Cision, Launchmetrics, etc.
● Experience in creation, maintenance and timely pitching of talent/press clips and budgetary tracking documents
● Experience in supervising/mentoring junior staff is required.
● Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues
● Bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, English, Marketing or a related field
● Manage interns, act as a strong mentor and guide
● Must have ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistently positive attitude
● Must be self-motivated, entrepreneurial, loyal and a talented communicator
COMPENSATION & BENEFITS
CULTURE
Life at Factory offers all the benefits of a stable, profitable and established company, but with a dynamic start-up culture. We place great importance on our people and their professional development. We seek creative thinkers, effective doers, glass ceiling breakers and the I-dont-know-if-thats-possible-but-let’s-find-out-ers.
We are the people who get great satisfaction in a job well done, who grab a ball and run with it and who celebrate together when we ace it. We take great pride in being different and promoting a workplace environment and culture based on positivity, inclusivity and collaboration.
$$$
● Competitive salary commensurate with experience
● 401K with employer matching
● Life insurance
● Discounted Metrocard/commuting
HEALTH & WELLNESS
● Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 100% covered
● Discounted gym and ClassPass membership plus monthly credit
● Free memberships to OneMedical, Teledoc, HealthAdvocate, and Talkspace
● Flexible Spending Account
● Mental Health and Wellness Stipend - $500 annually
WORK LIFE BALANCE
● Generous vacation offering
● Two week end-of-year holiday office closure
● Summer Friday Program
● Pet-Friendly office|
To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@factorypr.com, subject line VIP Manager.
