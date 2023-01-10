Factory PR Is Hiring A VIP Manager In Los Angeles

Factory PR seeks a VIP Manager, LA with experience in fashion and celebrity. The candidate should be culturally connected and have a genuine passion for the Public Relations and Fashion fields. This position reports directly to the Director of VIP + Celebrity. This candidate must be incredibly entrepreneurial, self-motivated, and a creative thinker.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

● Support VIP Director with all agency and client initiatives

● Possess existing relationships with key stylists, editors, producers and influencers

● Conduct showroom appointments and market events

● Contribute to innovative and tactical communications strategies

● Conceptualize and execute press events

● Attend key industry events

● Manage PR budgets, calendars and client task lists

● Oversee execution of internal and external reporting for client activity and progress on monthly/weekly basis

● Accompany clients and editors on press trips

● Conduct clear and frequent communication with the NY-based team

● Manage interns and assistants including hiring and day-to-day activity



REQUIREMENTS

● Minimum 2 years experience preferably at a PR agency, managing VIP relations and PR responsibilities

● Superior knowledge of fashion industry

● Existing relationships with talent stylists and management

● Proficient across all social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc), Microsoft Office and industry tools such as Cision, Launchmetrics, etc.

● Experience in creation, maintenance and timely pitching of talent/press clips and budgetary tracking documents

● Experience in supervising/mentoring junior staff is required.

● Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues

● Bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, English, Marketing or a related field

● Manage interns, act as a strong mentor and guide

● Must have ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistently positive attitude

● Must be self-motivated, entrepreneurial, loyal and a talented communicator



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS



CULTURE

Life at Factory offers all the benefits of a stable, profitable and established company, but with a dynamic start-up culture. We place great importance on our people and their professional development. We seek creative thinkers, effective doers, glass ceiling breakers and the I-dont-know-if-thats-possible-but-let’s-find-out-ers.



We are the people who get great satisfaction in a job well done, who grab a ball and run with it and who celebrate together when we ace it. We take great pride in being different and promoting a workplace environment and culture based on positivity, inclusivity and collaboration.



$$$

● Competitive salary commensurate with experience

● 401K with employer matching

● Life insurance

● Discounted Metrocard/commuting



HEALTH & WELLNESS

● Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 100% covered

● Discounted gym and ClassPass membership plus monthly credit

● Free memberships to OneMedical, Teledoc, HealthAdvocate, and Talkspace

● Flexible Spending Account

● Mental Health and Wellness Stipend - $500 annually



WORK LIFE BALANCE

● Generous vacation offering

● Two week end-of-year holiday office closure

● Summer Friday Program

● Pet-Friendly office|



To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@factorypr.com, subject line VIP Manager.



