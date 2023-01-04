Factory PR Is Seeking Spring 2023 PR Interns In Los Angeles

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Factory PR has an over twenty-year legacy of media-fueled launches and creative storytelling for a dynamic portfolio of clients, including ASOS, IKEA, Ourself Skincare, Rebag, Henry Rose by Michelle Pfieffer, Rebecca Vallance and Onia.



SEEKING Factory PR’s LA office seeks Public Relations Interns for our Spring 2023 term which runs from January 9th through May 12th. We are hiring for our Fashion VIP team. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and fashion and technology fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn from a great team.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES



Public Relations

● Organize and merchandise samples and client collections

● Traffic samples to publications and stylists

● Inventory maintenance

● Scan and lay out press clips in Photoshop

● Conduct competitive research in fashion and tech

● Compile and update media lists

● Update client reports

● Write PR pitches

● Handle press mailings

● Assist with model castings and fittings

● Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

● Run errands



Social/Influencer

● Identify influencer/brand ambassador programs

● Identify key influencers, bloggers and online media in designated verticals

● Write compelling and engaging content

● Develop strategically led ideas for building brands via Social

● Compile weekly and monthly reporting and analytics

● Research trends, happenings, etc



REQUIREMENTS

● Background of study in relevant field

● Will be able to earn school credit if needed

● Must be able to commit to full time (five days per week)

● Must participate in a PR 101 course taught by our directors & complete assignment at end of term

● Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Photoshop a plus



COMPENSATION

● This is unpaid internship but there is a monthly stipend for travel expenses or miscellaneous costs

● Snacks, fun and cool office dogs included!



Contact internships@factorypr.com for more information or to apply.



@factorypr