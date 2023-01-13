Fashion Trivia: The Original Red-Carpet Dresser

Do you know who started the whole "dressing celebrities for award shows" thing?

Artwork: Angela Wei/Fashionista

Test your fashion-industry knowledge with our new-old weekly series, Fashion Trivia! There’s no prize (yet) for having the right answer, but you get theoretical bonus points for not using Google.

Q: Which famous designer is credited with being "the original red-carpet dresser," outfitting A-list actors and actresses for big award shows before the proliferation of celebrity stylists?

Scroll down for the answer...

A: Giorgio Armani. The designer opened a Rodeo Drive store in 1988 and quickly began pursuing Hollywood stars, who previously purchased their red-carpet looks. The brand outfitted the likes of Jodie Foster, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Billy Crystal in the '90s, and it wasn't long before other luxury labels followed suit. Today, the red carpet is a business unto itself. {Vanity Fair}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.