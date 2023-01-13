Skip to main content

Fashion Trivia: The Original Red-Carpet Dresser

Do you know who started the whole "dressing celebrities for award shows" thing?
fashion trivia horizontal

Test your fashion-industry knowledge with our new-old weekly series, Fashion Trivia! There’s no prize (yet) for having the right answer, but you get theoretical bonus points for not using Google.

Q: Which famous designer is credited with being "the original red-carpet dresser," outfitting A-list actors and actresses for big award shows before the proliferation of celebrity stylists?

Scroll down for the answer...

white arrow background
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A: Giorgio Armani. The designer opened a Rodeo Drive store in 1988 and quickly began pursuing Hollywood stars, who previously purchased their red-carpet looks. The brand outfitted the likes of Jodie Foster, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Billy Crystal in the '90s, and it wasn't long before other luxury labels followed suit. Today, the red carpet is a business unto itself. {Vanity Fair}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

winnie-harlow-cfda-fashion-awards-2019
Style

Every Look From the 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

See what all your favorite fashion players, and their celebrity muses, wore.

By Fashionista
janelle-monae-2022-met-gala
Style

Every Look From the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

See what the crème de la crème wore to celebrate the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition.

By Fashionista
oscars-2019-red-carpet-1
Style

Every Look From the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

See all the unforgettable fashion moments from Sunday night in one place.

By Fashionista
golden-globes-red-carpet-2019
Style

Every Look From the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

See all the big fashion moments, updated in real time.

By Fashionista