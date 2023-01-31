Fashionista's January Shopping List: 26 Items Our Editors Are Obsessed With
The new year is the perfect time to hone in on your style, (responsibly) get rid of pieces you know you don't wear and consciously make smart new additions to your wardrobe.
While there may be a dizzying amount of new products hitting the market, you want to make sure that what you're bringing into your home fits into your lifestyle — not just for one season, but forever. And this month, we at Fashionista made some additions to our closets that we already know will be cherished for a long, long time. Keep scrolling for our new fashion favorites, from classic sneakers to organizational solutions that look good, too.
Hill House The Pet Tote, $95, available here: "I take Hill House Home launching its first-ever pet products — this very cute blue trellis tote and even cuter matching bone toy — as a personal affront, and they will be hearing from my team. (By team, I do mean my credit card company, when I inevitably buy it.)" —Ana Colón, Deputy Editor
Open Spaces Storage Gems, $28 (from $62), available here: "Open Spaces — of entryway rack fame — also makes other beautiful things, including these cute little Storage Gems that are perfect for earrings, hair ties, rings, you name it" —Liza Sokol, Sr. Audience Development Manager
Ana Luisa Raelyn Ring, $65, available here: "I'm all about dainty, minimalist jewelry, especially when it comes to rings. I love that this one has a fun little accent (in the form of a dangly chain) that adds interest without being overly flashy." —Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director
LNA Dalston Ribbed Long Sleeve, $88, available here: "This is an essential in my capsule wardrobe, generously gifted to me by the brand. LNA's classic long sleeve is cozy, and hugs me in all the right places. It looks put together with jeans or an elevated skirt." —Andrea Bossi, Staff Writer
Sandy Liang Shawnee Pants, $100 (from $509), available here: "All the NYC girls were at the Sandy Liang sample sale (i.e. me), and I'm so glad I waited three hours in line and in the snow to cop these puffer pants! They're pink, ultra cute and keep me warm. They have a cute red flower on the back and drawstrings at the hem. It's gorpcore, but make it coquette — or whatever the TikTokers say these days!" —India Roby, Staff Writer
La Canadienne Braydon Leather Boot, $525, available here: "I've been looking for a Chelsea boot for the longest time, and this one (gifted by the brand) is incredibly lightweight and gives you a great boost." —Angela Wei, Staff Writer
Vaquera Sequin-Embellished Panelled Dress, $496, available here (sizes S-L):"I bought the last of this dress at Bergdorf Goodman as part of its majorly discounted sale. It's basically a tee shirt with a dress layered over it, so you'll always look formal, but feel super comfortable." —Brooke Frischer, Contributing Writer
Cos Cropped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan, $225, available here (sizes XS-L): "This knit cardigan — a gift from the brand (that I chose) — is basic in the best way: The quality is excellent, it's heavy enough to offer real warmth, and it truly goes with everything. I have to stop myself from wearing it every single day."—Dhani Mau, Editor in Chief
Telfar Wallet-Double Mint, $144, available here: "Telfar's first-ever wallet is just so darn irresistible. The color, the logo, the shape — just excellent." —AC
Eriness Mini Multi Colored Huggies, $450, available here: "Full disclosure: I was gifted a pair of Eriness' huggie hoops last year, and I don't think I've taken them off since. I love that they're earrings I can wear every single day, no matter the occasion, but that they have a little fun to them, with the rainbow stones." —AC
Praying Black 'Give Girls Money' Bag, $44 (from $75), available here: "Why not wear your praxis on your sleeve?" —LS
Estella New York Metro-card Blanket, Hat & Apple Rattle Baby Gift Set, $72, available here: "I bought this New York-focused gift set for a pregnant friend that moved out of the city, and I just think it's the most adorable thing ever." —LS
Proud Mary Fashion Literally Nothing Tee, $30, available here (sizes S-6X): "MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD." —LS
New Balance 2002R Sneakers in White/Natural Indigo, $140, available here: "These are the latest addition to my sneaker wardrobe, and they might be among the comfiest I've ever worn. I also love that they pair so seamlessly with such a wide variety of outfits and vibes." —SS
Vince Short Slip Skirt in Clove, $113 (from $225), available here: "I'm obsessed with how versatile this chocolate-brown silk skirt is: It's featherweight, so it'll be perfect for summer, but also looks chic layered over tights and worn with a chunky knit and boots in colder weather." —SS
Chanel Jacket from The RealReal, $480, similar available here: "Karl Lagerfeld's time at Chanel is forever inscribed in the history of the brand and fashion at large, even inspiring this year's Met Gala theme. I have a weak spot for Chanel jackets, like this subdued one I just bought. There are plenty more on The RealReal, across Chanel's eras."—AB
Gatherall Nipple Covers, $28, available here: "Over the holidays, I wore lots of fun clothes that called for double-sided tape and nipple covers. These are two style essentials we don't talk about enough! I kept coming back to Gatherall's for how comfortable they were and how easily they stayed on." —AB
Sézane Avril Hoop Earrings, $50, available here: "If I'm wearing earrings, there's a 99% chance they're hoops. In my exploration beyond plain metal hoops, I discovered these tortoiseshell beauties by Sézane. This romantic Parisian shop is filled with style, and these hoops (gifted by the brand) add a soft flair to my most basic and fabulous outfits alike." —AB
Charles & Keith Shushu/Tong Leather Rose Embellished Shoulder Bag, $173, available here: "I'm a huge ShuShu/Tong fan, but when I discovered (very late, btw) that they had a collab with Charles & Keith, I knew I needed to cop something. This miniature bag comes with the cutest rose embellishment and I carry this everywhere like it's my child. (Sad I couldn’t get the matching shoes, though.)" —IR
Vogue Korea Oct 2022 with BTS' V Cover, $33, available here: "Now, you're probably wondering why this October 2022 issue is my pick of the month. While out and about in SoHo, I stopped by Iconic Magazines. Usually these shops don't carry Korean copies for some reason, so when I landed on this, I had to get right away! I love BTS (I mean, who doesn't?), and I enjoyed learning Korean fashion terms while reading. But also, V is just too cute on this cover not to have forever in my home." —IR
Rare Beauty Oversized Hoodie, $45, available here (sizes XS-XXL): "Ever since Rare Beauty gifted me this extremely cozy hoodie, I haven't been able to take it off. It's the first thing that goes on after a long day." —BF
Skims Essential Long-Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit $78, available here (sizes XXS-5X): "This bodysuit has been my best friend. You can wear it backward, forward and make a million different looks with it — plus, it's super comfy!" —BF
Aritzia The Super Puff Vest, $198, available here (sizes XXS-XXL): "Aritzia has generously gifted me a few of its Super Puff items over the years, and the one I've worn the most has been this muted green vest — surprising to me, as I've never been a big outdoor-vest person. It's the perfect thing to throw on over my work uniform (sweats) for a quick 'hot girl walk' around the neighborhood during an abnormally cold L.A. winter." —DM
Attersee Velvet Sculpted Vest, $595, available here (sizes 00-14): "When I see an item and it still pops into my brain days or weeks later, I think it's a pretty good sign that it would be a worthwhile purchase. That's what happened after seeing a friend wear this vest on Instagram — I love the classic-with-a-twist silhouette and can't stop imagining the various ways I could wear it." —DM
Jenny Bird Tome Hoops-Large, $130, available here: "I always love a gold hoop earring, and this statement piece maintains the classic hoop shape but features an unique back piece, which is so fun." —AW
Jins Ultra Light Airframe 231, $140, available here: "Having lightweight glasses is one of my biggest priorities when shopping for eyewear, especially since I have a higher prescription and the lenses tend to be thicker. Thankfully, Jins hooked me up with this stylish and super comfortable pair." —AW
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.