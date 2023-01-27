Fendi Haute Couture Embraces Intimacy for Spring 2023

Couture week might be known for brands outdoing one another with outlandish designs, but Fendi took a different route this season, presenting a simple, classic and, above all, wearable collection for Spring 2023.

In the show notes, Kim Jones explained that he "wanted to concentrate on the techniques and craft of couture, with the lightness, fluidity and attitude of today." The result is "a celebration of the ateliers and the craftspeople who realize these garments, the intense work and emotional commitment to each piece that exists for both maker and wearer, and how the intimate traditions of the couture are both living and breathing."

Fendi once again embraces utility alongside femininity for its Spring 2023 haute couture collection, with understated silhouettes, muted colors and a pared-back approach that puts the spotlight on craftsmanship. Above all, the designs feel wearable off the runway, ideal for a classy night out to the opera or dinner party. (That's what couture clients do, right?)

Gowns are feel airy and delicate thanks to lace, tulle and floral overlays and appliqués. Transparent layers reveal the wearer's elegant underwear, as do considerately draped dresses — the lingerie "designed as part of a look, often in the same intensely embroidered and unexpected fabrications, even when invisible," per the show notes. Some of the most impressive pieces also serve multiple functions: Sleeves are detachable, coats are reversible (and reveal a beautiful embroidery on the inside), while apron wrap skirts can be styled as stoles.

"The collection is an inner world made into an external one – both figuratively and literally," Jones said, in a statement.

See the full Fendi Haute Couture Spring 2023 collection below.

