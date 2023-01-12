FNA Group Is Seeking A Marketing Intern In New York, NY
The FNA Group seeks a marketing intern to join the team in the NYC office from January - May, 2023.
The ideal candidate will work with the marketing and sales team across the below areas
- help to maintain database of press, vip, and influencer contacts
- organic influencer gifting outreach
- vip dressing outreach
- targeted pitching to press outlets
- paid influencer content creation
- sample trafficking, + checking in and out of all samples, steaming, general office organization
- help plan client events with wholesale partners
- wholesale coop marketing planning and execution
- monitor for client coverage across press outlets and with influencers and VIPs
- research new influencers and VIP talent for organic and paid client opportunities
- monthly client reports
- set up and general showroom organization during NYFW
REQUIREMENTS
- This internship opportunity requires school credit
- The ideal candidate is available a minimum of 3 days per week
- In-person internship
- Experience required across Excel, Word, Canva
To apply, please email info@thefnagroup.com with your resume.