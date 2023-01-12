Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

FNA Group Is Seeking A Marketing Intern In New York, NY

This female-led, results-driven, multidisciplinary agency creates impactful results for luxury and sustainability brands through global wholesale, marketing, and consulting.

The FNA Group seeks a marketing intern to join the team in the NYC office from January - May, 2023.

The ideal candidate will work with the marketing and sales team across the below areas
- help to maintain database of press, vip, and influencer contacts
- organic influencer gifting outreach
- vip dressing outreach
- targeted pitching to press outlets
- paid influencer content creation
- sample trafficking, + checking in and out of all samples, steaming, general office organization
- help plan client events with wholesale partners
- wholesale coop marketing planning and execution
- monitor for client coverage across press outlets and with influencers and VIPs
- research new influencers and VIP talent for organic and paid client opportunities
- monthly client reports
- set up and general showroom organization during NYFW

REQUIREMENTS
- This internship opportunity requires school credit
- The ideal candidate is available a minimum of 3 days per week
- In-person internship
- Experience required across Excel, Word, Canva

To apply, please email info@thefnagroup.com with your resume.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

pexels-godisable-jacob-1374911
Sponsored Story

Nouveau Communications Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY

Nouveau Communications works from a Grand Central area office 3 days per week. This role is required to film content with clients onsite in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

Carfrae Consulting Is Seeking A Fall 2019 Communications Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Carfrae Consulting is a global consultancy that provides hands-on, strategic counsel for brands in all areas of communications, branding, public relations, marketing, media and content creation.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

Carfrae Consulting Is Seeking A Communications Intern In New York, NY

Carfrae Consulting is a global consultancy that provides hands-on, strategic counsel for brands in all areas of communications, branding, marketing, media and content creation.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

Williamson Is Seeking A PR and Wholesale Intern In New York, NY

Williamson is a multi-brand wholesale showroom and PR agency that represents a full range of men’s, women’s, and accessories brands.

By Winnie Liu