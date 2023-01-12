FNA Group Is Seeking A Marketing Intern In New York, NY

The FNA Group seeks a marketing intern to join the team in the NYC office from January - May, 2023.



The ideal candidate will work with the marketing and sales team across the below areas

- help to maintain database of press, vip, and influencer contacts

- organic influencer gifting outreach

- vip dressing outreach

- targeted pitching to press outlets

- paid influencer content creation

- sample trafficking, + checking in and out of all samples, steaming, general office organization

- help plan client events with wholesale partners

- wholesale coop marketing planning and execution

- monitor for client coverage across press outlets and with influencers and VIPs

- research new influencers and VIP talent for organic and paid client opportunities

- monthly client reports

- set up and general showroom organization during NYFW



REQUIREMENTS

- This internship opportunity requires school credit

- The ideal candidate is available a minimum of 3 days per week

- In-person internship

- Experience required across Excel, Word, Canva



To apply, please email info@thefnagroup.com with your resume.