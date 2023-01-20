Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are the Ultimate It-Couple in His And Hers Prada

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It's no question that Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood. However, at the premiere of the "Truth Be Told" on Jan. 19, they may have truly outdone themselves.

The duo stepped out onto the purple carpet in head-to-toe Prada, proving themselves once again as fashion aficionados.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Union wore a stunning embroidered gown with fringes cascading all the way down to the floor, paired with a simple black satin sandal. The dress was a Neapolitan of lime green, baby pink and black, all transitioning into each other by way of hand-beaded crystals.

Staying on trend, Union opted for no necklace, but donned simple drop earrings to emphasize her minimalist approach to the look. With a slicked back top knot and a subtle, brown smokey eye, the actor nailed the modern classic-Hollywood look.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

No stranger to fashion himself, Wade walked alongside his wife in a grey Prada suit and black turtleneck.

With black patent leather Chelsea boots and a Cartier Tank Must watch with a blue leather strap, the basketball star put his own special touch on the look.

