Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are the Ultimate It-Couple in His And Hers Prada

The stylish couple has truly outdone themselves.
gabrielle union dwayne wade prada truth be told

It's no question that Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood. However, at the premiere of the "Truth Be Told" on Jan. 19, they may have truly outdone themselves.

The duo stepped out onto the purple carpet in head-to-toe Prada, proving themselves once again as fashion aficionados.

gabrielle union prada truth be told

Union wore a stunning embroidered gown with fringes cascading all the way down to the floor, paired with a simple black satin sandal. The dress was a Neapolitan of lime green, baby pink and black, all transitioning into each other by way of hand-beaded crystals.

Staying on trend, Union opted for no necklace, but donned simple drop earrings to emphasize her minimalist approach to the look. With a slicked back top knot and a subtle, brown smokey eye, the actor nailed the modern classic-Hollywood look.

dwayne wade prada truth be told

No stranger to fashion himself, Wade walked alongside his wife in a grey Prada suit and black turtleneck.

With black patent leather Chelsea boots and a Cartier Tank Must watch with a blue leather strap, the basketball star put his own special touch on the look. 

