Skip to main content

Glossier Is About to Enter an Entirely New Product Category

The brand is going back to basics with its next drop.
glossier deodrant campaign

Glossier is officially expanding beyond its beauty offerings of skin-care, color cosmetics, body care and fragrance and entering a new, perhaps unexpected, category: deodorant

The beauty brand, which is set to enter into its first major retail partnership with Sephora in the coming months, is introducing The Glossier Deodorant, a vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic formula on Jan. 17. Described in a brand press release as a "smooth-glide, odor defense deodorant stick" made with "sensitive pits in mind," the refillable solid is aluminum-, baking soda-, acid- and water-free. It instead relies on elderberry extract, coconut oil and, interestingly enough, potato starch (a natural moisture-absorbing ingredient).

With this launch, Glossier seems to be putting a new focus on minimizing packaging waste: The deodorant comes housed in a refillable and recyclable case made from "mono material," which means, per the brand, it's "made of only one type of material, allowing both pieces to be recycled after use, where materials are accepted." 

glossier deodorant refillable
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The deodorant will be available in three scents: Glossier You (the brand's classic aroma), Orange Blossom Neroli (featured in the brand's existing body-care products) and Sandstone, a new fragrance "inspired by Big Sur and wherever the sea and the mountains meet," whatever that means. 

For those who prefer to smell like pretty much nothing, the brand is offering an unscented version of the product as well.

deodorant glossier

Glossier's new deodorant will be available at Glossier.com and in select Glossier stores beginning on Jan. 17, and will retail for $22 for a full unit and $18 for a refill.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, wearing a black and white blazer, speaks to members of the U.S. Congress about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on July 20, 2022, in Washington, DC. Zelenska spoke about the victims of the ongoing war against Ukraine and asked for weapons and air defense systems to help the war effort.
News

Must Read: 'Vogue' Releases Digital Cover of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, Glossier Will Enter Sephora

Plus, Hulu and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty team up.

By Brooke Frischer
lululemon-self-care-lifestyle
Beauty

Lululemon Enters the Beauty Space With Gender-Neutral 'Self-Care' Products

On Tuesday, the athleticwear retailer will begin selling moisturizer, dry shampoo, deodorant and lip balm alongside its mega-popular leggings.

By Stephanie Saltzman
glossier-flagship-opening
Beauty

Inside Glossier's New Flagship and 'Experiential Boy Brow Room'

Plus, a new generation of sheer matte lipsticks is dropping on Wednesday.

By Dara Prant
glossier-hand-cream-promo
Beauty

Glossier Navigates Launching a Beauty Product During a Global Pandemic

Glossier Hand Cream makes its debut with community-shot campaign imagery and donations to healthcare workers on the front lines.

By Stephanie Saltzman