Glossier Is About to Enter an Entirely New Product Category

The brand is going back to basics with its next drop.

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier is officially expanding beyond its beauty offerings of skin-care, color cosmetics, body care and fragrance and entering a new, perhaps unexpected, category: deodorant.

The beauty brand, which is set to enter into its first major retail partnership with Sephora in the coming months, is introducing The Glossier Deodorant, a vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic formula on Jan. 17. Described in a brand press release as a "smooth-glide, odor defense deodorant stick" made with "sensitive pits in mind," the refillable solid is aluminum-, baking soda-, acid- and water-free. It instead relies on elderberry extract, coconut oil and, interestingly enough, potato starch (a natural moisture-absorbing ingredient).

With this launch, Glossier seems to be putting a new focus on minimizing packaging waste: The deodorant comes housed in a refillable and recyclable case made from "mono material," which means, per the brand, it's "made of only one type of material, allowing both pieces to be recycled after use, where materials are accepted."

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

The deodorant will be available in three scents: Glossier You (the brand's classic aroma), Orange Blossom Neroli (featured in the brand's existing body-care products) and Sandstone, a new fragrance "inspired by Big Sur and wherever the sea and the mountains meet," whatever that means.

For those who prefer to smell like pretty much nothing, the brand is offering an unscented version of the product as well.

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier's new deodorant will be available at Glossier.com and in select Glossier stores beginning on Jan. 17, and will retail for $22 for a full unit and $18 for a refill.

