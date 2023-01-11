Skip to main content

Stars Brought a Lot of Flower Power to the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Eddie Redmayne, Jenny Slate and more wore looks accented with flower appliqués.
Jenny Slate Rodarte Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images
eddie-redmayne-golden-globes

Fashion was in full bloom at 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday — literally.

Loads of Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet in style, but we couldn't help but notice an emerging trend amongst a select few: flower appliqués. Rather than the typical diamond or bow accessory, stars opted for a more romantic choice this season. Flower motifs and prints are inherently romantic and eye-catching, making them a natural choice to stand out on a red carpet. 

First we saw Jenny Slate in an elegant green Rodarte silk slip dress. Slate's gown was embellished with a large green flower appliqué at the center of her neckline, drawing our immediate attention to the elaborate flower detail. Slate accessorized with matching green dangling earrings and emerald rings.

Academy-Award winner Eddie Redmayne donned a Valentino chocolate brown suit with a similar giant, satin flower rosette on his blazer. Another flower-pinned-on-the tux was spotted on Chris Perfetti. The "Abbott Elementary" actor sported an all black ensemble with an intricate flower pinned to his lapel. 

Scroll to see all the celebrities who wore rosette accoutrements to the 2023 Golden Globes. 

Diego Calva at the 2023 Golden Globes

Diego-calva-flower-goldenglobes

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Eddie Redmayne wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes

eddie-redmayne-golden-globes

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes

jenny-slate-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Perfetti at the 2023 Golden Globes

christ-perfetti-goldenglobes

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sepideh Moafi wearing Haus of Milad at the 2023 Golden Globes

sepideh-moafi-goldenglobes

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

