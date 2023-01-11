Skip to main content
The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

See all the stand-out hair and makeup moments, fresh from the red carpet.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On Jan. 10, celebrities from film and television gathered in Los Angeles for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. But the occasion wasn't merely an opportunity for actors to receive awards — it was also a chance for them to don some memorable fashion and beauty looks.

Shoulder-skimming hairstyles were a dominant beauty trend of the night: Jenna Ortega's shaggy crop is sure to rocket straight to the top of the list of most-requested salon looks for 2023, while Lily James and Angela Bassett both wore vintage-y bobs for a touch of Old Hollywood glam. 

Anya Taylor-Joy and Sheryl Lee Ralph, on the other hand, wore their hair in dramatically long, sweeping styles. (Hello, eternal inner conflict about whether to chop or grow out our hair.) And then there were Viola Davis and Jenny Slate, who each embraced curls in their own way.

On the makeup front, the most noteworthy looks were ones with subtly unique enhancements: Take, for example, Britt Lower's eye look, which featured tiny dots at the outer corners, and Dolly De Leon's blurred-out smoky eye.

Ahead, we've compiled the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. Keep scrolling to see them all.

angela-bassett-golden-globes-2023

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

letitia-wright-golden-globes-2023

Letitia Wright at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

jenna-ortega-golden-globes-2023

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

anya-taylor-joy-golden-globes-2023

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

jenny-slate-golden-globes-2023

Jenny Slate 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

britt-lower-golden-globes-2023

Britt Lower at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

sheryl-lee-ralph-golden-globes-2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

dolly-de-leon-golden-globes-2023

Dolly De Leon at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

lily-james-golden-globes-2023

Lily James at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

jessica-chastain-golden-globes-2023

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

viola-davis-golden-globes-2023

Viola Davis at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

