The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

On Jan. 10, celebrities from film and television gathered in Los Angeles for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. But the occasion wasn't merely an opportunity for actors to receive awards — it was also a chance for them to don some memorable fashion and beauty looks.

Shoulder-skimming hairstyles were a dominant beauty trend of the night: Jenna Ortega's shaggy crop is sure to rocket straight to the top of the list of most-requested salon looks for 2023, while Lily James and Angela Bassett both wore vintage-y bobs for a touch of Old Hollywood glam.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Sheryl Lee Ralph, on the other hand, wore their hair in dramatically long, sweeping styles. (Hello, eternal inner conflict about whether to chop or grow out our hair.) And then there were Viola Davis and Jenny Slate, who each embraced curls in their own way.

On the makeup front, the most noteworthy looks were ones with subtly unique enhancements: Take, for example, Britt Lower's eye look, which featured tiny dots at the outer corners, and Dolly De Leon's blurred-out smoky eye.

Ahead, we've compiled the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage Letitia Wright at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenny Slate 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Britt Lower at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dolly De Leon at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lily James at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Viola Davis at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

