The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

If the 2023 Golden Globes tell us anything about the fashion we'll be seeing on the red carpet this awards season, we're in for a treat.

The first big ceremony of the circuit kicked off with a parade of standout looks. Among our favorites: Sheryl Lee Ralph's embellished purple Aliétte number, Seth Rogen's delightfully pink Dior Men suit, Britt Lower's sculptural Bach Mai gown.

Catch all the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Golden Globes below.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Aliétte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Britt Lower wearing Bach Mai at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wearing Balmain at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Michelle Williams wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wearing Armani Privé at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Margot Robbie wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tyler James Williams wearing Amiri at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Hannah Einbinder wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Letitia Wright wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jessica Chastain wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Seth Rogen wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images. Laverne Cox wearing vintage John Galliano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Megan Stalter wearing vintage Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

