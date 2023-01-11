Skip to main content
The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

A moment for Sheryl Lee Ralph's purple gown and Seth Rogen's pink suit.

Photos: Getty Images

A moment for Sheryl Lee Ralph's purple gown and Seth Rogen's pink suit.

If the 2023 Golden Globes tell us anything about the fashion we'll be seeing on the red carpet this awards season, we're in for a treat.

The first big ceremony of the circuit kicked off with a parade of standout looks. Among our favorites: Sheryl Lee Ralph's embellished purple Aliétte number, Seth Rogen's delightfully pink Dior Men suit, Britt Lower's sculptural Bach Mai gown.

Catch all the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Golden Globes below. 

Sheryl Lee Ralph Aliétte Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Aliétte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Britt Lower Bach Mai Golden Globes 2023 Photo by Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Britt Lower wearing Bach Mai at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michaela Jae Rodriguez Balmain Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wearing Balmain at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michelle Williams Gucci Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Michelle Williams wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh Armani Privé Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh wearing Armani Privé at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicole Byer Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Margot Robbie Chanel Haute Couture Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Margot Robbie wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams Amiri Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Tyler James Williams wearing Amiri at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Carolina Herrera Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Letitia Wright Prada Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Letitia Wright wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega Gucci Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Oscar de la Renta Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Seth Rogen Dior Men Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Seth Rogen wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Laverne Cox vintage John Galliano Golden Globes 2023 Photo by Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Laverne Cox wearing vintage John Galliano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Stalter vintage Versace Golden Globes 2023 Amy Sussman:Getty Images

Megan Stalter wearing vintage Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenny Slate Rodarte Golden Globes 2023 Jon Kopaloff:Getty Images

Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

golden globes 2023 hed
Style

Every Look From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The award show returns with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.

By Andrea Bossi
best beauty golden globes 2023 jenna ortega
Beauty

The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

See all the stand-out hair and makeup moments, fresh from the red carpet.

By Stephanie Saltzman
selena gomez 2023 golden globes red carpet purple
News

The Trending Color That Won the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Move aside, Barbiecore pink.

By India Roby
golden globes 2023 jenny slate flower trend
Style

Stars Brought a Lot of Flower Power to the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Eddie Redmayne, Jenny Slate and more wore looks accented with flower appliqués.

By Angela Wei