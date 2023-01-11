The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023
If the 2023 Golden Globes tell us anything about the fashion we'll be seeing on the red carpet this awards season, we're in for a treat.
The first big ceremony of the circuit kicked off with a parade of standout looks. Among our favorites: Sheryl Lee Ralph's embellished purple Aliétte number, Seth Rogen's delightfully pink Dior Men suit, Britt Lower's sculptural Bach Mai gown.
Catch all the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Golden Globes below.
Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Aliétte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Britt Lower wearing Bach Mai at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wearing Balmain at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michelle Williams wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh wearing Armani Privé at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Margot Robbie wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams wearing Amiri at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Letitia Wright wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Seth Rogen wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Laverne Cox wearing vintage John Galliano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Megan Stalter wearing vintage Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.