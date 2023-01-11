Rihanna Was Just a Little Fashionably Late to the Golden Globes

She made up for it with an epic Schiaparelli Haute Couture look.

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

While Rihanna has been laying low since the birth of her son, she delighted fans Tuesday by making a fashionably late entrance at the 2023 Golden Globes.

She and A$AP Rocky were the power couple to watch at the prestigious film and television awards show. While they skipped the red carpet, they couldn't escape eagle-eyed fans, who were quick to spot the two sitting among the star-studded crowd throughout the broadcast.

Rihanna was nominated (for the first time) in the category of Best Original Song for her track "Lift Me Up" featured in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." This marked her long-overdue return to music after six years, and while she didn't win an award, she may have won best-dressed.

For the occasion, Rihanna went for luxurious drama in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture piece designed by Daniel Roseberry. The jaw-dropping gown features a black velvet bustier with silk jersey drapé and a sizable stole in black bonded silk velvet. While certainly elegant, the gown's puffed, cloud-like sleeves gave the look a playful touch.

The ensemble was completed with a pair of matching opera gloves, a black velvet Roger Vivier bag (this one to be exact), black heeled sandals and glittering jewelry. She quite literally shone bright like a diamond in Cartier earrings studded with platinum diamonds and a hefty choker from Cartier's Sixième Sense collection, covered in platinum 18k white gold diamonds. Upping the playfulness of her look, Rihanna's hair was swept up in a gelled-back pigtail buns, with a Josephine Baker-style curl framing her face.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky looked dapper in a modest black tuxedo that allowed Riri's look to shine even brighter.



