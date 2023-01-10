Skip to main content
Every Look From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Every Look From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The award show returns with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The award show returns with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.

The Golden Globes are back, with celebrities ready to kick off the 2023 award show season with head-turning fashion. 

Despite the controversy surrounding this particular stop on the awards circuit, the Golden Globes are set to attract a head-turning crowd, with nominations for films like "Avatar: The Way of Water," Top Gun: Maverick" and "Babylon" as well as confirmed appearances from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more. 

See all the looks from the 2023 Golden Globes as they walk the red carpet below.

salma-hayek-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Salma Hayek wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

nicole-byer-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes.

michelle-yeoh-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Michelle Yeoh wearing Armani Privé at the 2023 Golden Globes.

selena-gomez-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Selena Gomez wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes.

margot-robbie-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Margot Robbie wearing Chanel at the 2023 Golden Globes.

letitia-wright-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Letitia Wright wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jenna-ortega-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

laverne-cox-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Laverne Cox wearing vintage John Galliano for Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes.

lily-james-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Lily James wearing Atelier Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes.

donald-glover-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Donald Glover wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes.

britt-lower-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Britt Lower wearing Bach Mai at the 2023 Golden Globes.

sheryl lee ralph golden globes 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Aliétte at the 2023 Golden Globes.

angela-bassett-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Angela Bassett wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes.

tyler-james-williams-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Tyler James Williams wearing Amiri at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jennifer-coolidge-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jennifer Coolidge wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.

stephanie-hsu-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Stephanie Hsu wearing Giambattista Valli at the 2023 Golden Globes.

julia-garner-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Julia Garner wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

janelle-james-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Janelle James wearing Safiyaa at the 2023 Golden Globes.

billy-porter-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Billy Porter wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes.

claire-danes-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Claire Danes wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 2023 Golden Globes.

ke-huy-quan-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Ke Huy Quan wearing Thom Browne at the 2023 Golden Globes.

anya-taylor-joy-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Anna Taylor-Joy wearing Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes.

ana-de-armas-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Ana de Armas wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes.

dolly-de-leon-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Dolly De Leon wearing AZ Factory at the 2023 Golden Globes.

viola-davis-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Viola Davis wearing Jason Wu at the 2023 Golden Globes.

michelle-williams-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Michelle Williams wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

diego-calva-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Diego Calva wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jamie-lee-curtis-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes.

niecy-nash-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Niecey Nash wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jenny-slate-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes.

michaela-jae-rodriguez-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wearing Balmain at the 2023 Golden Globes.

natasha-lyonne-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Natasha Lyonne wearing Givenchy at the 2023 Golden Globes.

andrew-garfield-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Andrew Garfield wearing Zegna at the 2023 Golden Globes.

kerry-condon-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Kerry Condon wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 2023 Golden Globes.

quinta-brunson-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Quinta Brunson wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes.

daisy-edgar-jones-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

hilary-swank-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Hilary Swank wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes.

barry-keoghan-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Barry Keoghan wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes.

milly-alcock-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Milly Alcock wearing Givenchy at the 2023 Golden Globes.

eddie-redmayne-golden-globes

Eddie Redmayne wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes.

heidi-klum-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Heidi Klum wearing Kevin Germanier at the 2023 Golden Globes.

henry-goulding-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Henry Golding wearing Giogio Armani at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jessica-chastain-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jessica Chastain wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Golden Globes.

austin-butler-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Austin Butler wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jean-smart-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jean Smart wearing Tadashi Shoji at the 2023 Golden Globes.

evan-peters-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Evan Peters wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes.

sigourney-weaver-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Sigourney Weaver wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jeremy-allen-white-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jeremy Allen White wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes.

percy-hynes-white-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Percy Hynes White wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes.

megan-stalter2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Megan Statler wearing vintage Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes.

monica-babaro-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Monica Barbaro wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.

bailey-bass-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Bailey Bass wearing Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes.

tim-burton-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Tim Burton at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jennifer-hudson-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jennifer Hudson wearing CD Greene at the 2023 Golden Globes.

rhea-seehorn-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Rhea Seehorn wearing Naeem Khan at the 2023 Golden Globes.

hannah-einbinder-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Hannah Einbinder wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Golden Globes.

christ-perfetti-goldenglobes

Chris Perfetti wearing Maison Margiela at the 2023 Golden Globes.

abby-elliott-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Abby Elliott wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jay-ellis-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jay Ellis wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes.

mario-lopez-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Mario Lopez at the 2023 Golden Globes.

colman-domingo-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Colman Domingo wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.

zanna-robert-rassi-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Zanna Roberts Rassi wearing Alexander McQueen at the 2023 Golden Globes.

amelia-dimoldenberg-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Amelia Dimoldenberg wearing LaQuan Smith at the 2023 Golden Globes.

tefi-pessoa-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Tefi Pessoa wearing Tom Ford at the 2023 Golden Globes.

zuri-hall-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Zuri Hall at the 2023 Golden Globes.

li-jun-li-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Li Jun Li wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.

gigi-paris-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Gigi Paris at the 2023 Golden Globes.

jen-statsky-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Jen Statsky wearing vintage Maison Martin Margiela at the 2023 Golden Globes.

william-standford-davis-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

William Stanford at the 2023 Golden Globes.

david-mcmillian-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

David McMillan at the 2023 Golden Globes.

rachel-lindsay-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Rachel Lindsay wearing Tarik Ediz at the 2023 Golden Globes.

chloe-flower-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Chloe Flower wearing Stéphane Rolland at the 2023 Golden Globes.

liza-koshy-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Liza Koshy wearing Morphew at the 2023 Golden Globes.

corporate-natalie-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Corporate Natalie at the 2023 Golden Globes.

carl-franklin-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Carl Franklin at the 2023 Golden Globes.

mark-indelicato-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Mark Indelicato at the 2023 Golden Globes.

josh-richards-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Josh Richards at the 2023 Golden Globes.

reece-feldman-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Reece Feldman at the 2023 Golden Globes.

elisabeth-holmes-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Elisabeth Holm at the 2023 Golden Globes.

lionel-boyce-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Lionel Boyce at the 2023 Golden Globes.

noel-miller-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Noel Miller at the 2023 Golden Globes.

aleena-miller-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Aleena Miller at the 2023 Golden Globes.

davis-burleson-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Davis Burleson wearing Golden Goose at the 2023 Golden Globes.

robyn-delmonte-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Robyn Delmonte at the 2023 Golden Globes.

matt-friend-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Matt Friend at the 2023 Golden Globes.

boman-matinez-reid-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Boman Martinez-Reid at the 2023 Golden Globes.

hildur-guonadottir-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Hildur Guðnadóttir at the 2023 Golden Globes.

emily-uribe-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Emily Uribe at the 2023 Golden Globes.

sarah-polley-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Sarah Polley at the 2023 Golden Globes.

sepideh-moafi-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Sepideh Moafi at the 2023 Golden Globes.

nina-seničar-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Nina Senicar at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

golden globes best dressed
Style

The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

A moment for Sheryl Lee Ralph's purple gown and Seth Rogen's pink suit.

By Ana Colón
best beauty golden globes 2023 jenna ortega
Beauty

The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

See all the stand-out hair and makeup moments, fresh from the red carpet.

By Stephanie Saltzman
golden-globes-red-carpet-2019
Style

Every Look From the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

See all the big fashion moments, updated in real time.

By Fashionista
Alicia Keys attends The 2022 Met Gala
Style

The 31 Best Fashion Moments From the 2022 Met Gala

The most gilded, most glamorous and just-plain-good looks from the night.

By Fashionista