Every Look From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Golden Globes are back, with celebrities ready to kick off the 2023 award show season with head-turning fashion.

Despite the controversy surrounding this particular stop on the awards circuit, the Golden Globes are set to attract a head-turning crowd, with nominations for films like "Avatar: The Way of Water," Top Gun: Maverick" and "Babylon" as well as confirmed appearances from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.

See all the looks from the 2023 Golden Globes as they walk the red carpet below.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Salma Hayek wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wearing Armani Privé at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Selena Gomez wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Margot Robbie wearing Chanel at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Letitia Wright wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Laverne Cox wearing vintage John Galliano for Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lily James wearing Atelier Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Donald Glover wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Britt Lower wearing Bach Mai at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Aliétte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Angela Bassett wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tyler James Williams wearing Amiri at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu wearing Giambattista Valli at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Julia Garner wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Janelle James wearing Safiyaa at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Billy Porter wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Claire Danes wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan wearing Thom Browne at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Anna Taylor-Joy wearing Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ana de Armas wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Dolly De Leon wearing AZ Factory at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Viola Davis wearing Jason Wu at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michelle Williams wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Diego Calva wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Niecey Nash wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wearing Balmain at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne wearing Givenchy at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Andrew Garfield wearing Zegna at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Kerry Condon wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Quinta Brunson wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Hilary Swank wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Barry Keoghan wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Milly Alcock wearing Givenchy at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Eddie Redmayne wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Heidi Klum wearing Kevin Germanier at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Henry Golding wearing Giogio Armani at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jessica Chastain wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Austin Butler wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jean Smart wearing Tadashi Shoji at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Evan Peters wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sigourney Weaver wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jeremy Allen White wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Percy Hynes White wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Megan Statler wearing vintage Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Monica Barbaro wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Bailey Bass wearing Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tim Burton at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial Jennifer Hudson wearing CD Greene at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images Rhea Seehorn wearing Naeem Khan at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Hannah Einbinder wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Golden Globes. Chris Perfetti wearing Maison Margiela at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Abby Elliott wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jay Ellis wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Mario Lopez at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Colman Domingo wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Zanna Roberts Rassi wearing Alexander McQueen at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Amelia Dimoldenberg wearing LaQuan Smith at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tefi Pessoa wearing Tom Ford at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Zuri Hall at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Li Jun Li wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Gigi Paris at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jen Statsky wearing vintage Maison Martin Margiela at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images William Stanford at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images David McMillan at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Rachel Lindsay wearing Tarik Ediz at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Chloe Flower wearing Stéphane Rolland at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Liza Koshy wearing Morphew at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Corporate Natalie at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Carl Franklin at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Mark Indelicato at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Josh Richards at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Reece Feldman at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Elisabeth Holm at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lionel Boyce at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Noel Miller at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Aleena Miller at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Davis Burleson wearing Golden Goose at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Robyn Delmonte at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Matt Friend at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Boman Martinez-Reid at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Hildur Guðnadóttir at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Emily Uribe at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sarah Polley at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sepideh Moafi at the 2023 Golden Globes. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Nina Senicar at the 2023 Golden Globes.

