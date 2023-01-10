Every Look From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The Golden Globes are back, with celebrities ready to kick off the 2023 award show season with head-turning fashion.
Despite the controversy surrounding this particular stop on the awards circuit, the Golden Globes are set to attract a head-turning crowd, with nominations for films like "Avatar: The Way of Water," Top Gun: Maverick" and "Babylon" as well as confirmed appearances from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.
See all the looks from the 2023 Golden Globes as they walk the red carpet below.
Salma Hayek wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Michelle Yeoh wearing Armani Privé at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Selena Gomez wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Margot Robbie wearing Chanel at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Letitia Wright wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Laverne Cox wearing vintage John Galliano for Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Lily James wearing Atelier Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Donald Glover wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Britt Lower wearing Bach Mai at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing Aliétte at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Angela Bassett wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Tyler James Williams wearing Amiri at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jennifer Coolidge wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Stephanie Hsu wearing Giambattista Valli at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Julia Garner wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Janelle James wearing Safiyaa at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Billy Porter wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Claire Danes wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Ke Huy Quan wearing Thom Browne at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Anna Taylor-Joy wearing Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Ana de Armas wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Dolly De Leon wearing AZ Factory at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Viola Davis wearing Jason Wu at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Michelle Williams wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Diego Calva wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Niecey Nash wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jenny Slate wearing Rodarte at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wearing Balmain at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Natasha Lyonne wearing Givenchy at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Andrew Garfield wearing Zegna at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Kerry Condon wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Quinta Brunson wearing Christian Siriano at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Hilary Swank wearing Prada at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Barry Keoghan wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Milly Alcock wearing Givenchy at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Eddie Redmayne wearing Valentino at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Heidi Klum wearing Kevin Germanier at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Henry Golding wearing Giogio Armani at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jessica Chastain wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Austin Butler wearing Gucci at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jean Smart wearing Tadashi Shoji at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Evan Peters wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Sigourney Weaver wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jeremy Allen White wearing Dior Men at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Percy Hynes White wearing Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Megan Statler wearing vintage Versace at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Monica Barbaro wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Bailey Bass wearing Dior at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Tim Burton at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jennifer Hudson wearing CD Greene at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Rhea Seehorn wearing Naeem Khan at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Hannah Einbinder wearing Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Chris Perfetti wearing Maison Margiela at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Abby Elliott wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jay Ellis wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Mario Lopez at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Colman Domingo wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Zanna Roberts Rassi wearing Alexander McQueen at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Amelia Dimoldenberg wearing LaQuan Smith at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Tefi Pessoa wearing Tom Ford at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Zuri Hall at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Li Jun Li wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Gigi Paris at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Jen Statsky wearing vintage Maison Martin Margiela at the 2023 Golden Globes.
William Stanford at the 2023 Golden Globes.
David McMillan at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Rachel Lindsay wearing Tarik Ediz at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Chloe Flower wearing Stéphane Rolland at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Liza Koshy wearing Morphew at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Corporate Natalie at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Carl Franklin at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Mark Indelicato at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Josh Richards at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Reece Feldman at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Elisabeth Holm at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Lionel Boyce at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Noel Miller at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Aleena Miller at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Davis Burleson wearing Golden Goose at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Robyn Delmonte at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Matt Friend at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Boman Martinez-Reid at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Hildur Guðnadóttir at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Emily Uribe at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Sarah Polley at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Sepideh Moafi at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Nina Senicar at the 2023 Golden Globes.
