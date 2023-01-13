Skip to main content

Gucci Bids Maximalism Adieu in First Collection Post-Alessandro Michele

Calling on precise tailoring and casual styling, Gucci's Fall 2023 men's collection suggests a refined new era.
gucci fall winter 2023 mens milan fashion week

Nearly two months after Alessandro Michele's (seemingly non-amicable) departure from the brand, Gucci presented its Fall 2023 men's collection in Milan, designed by the label's in-house team.

The show took place Friday in a dimly-lit roundabout theatre where the trio Ceramic Dog sat center stage playing rock music that got progressively louder and edgier as the show neared its close. In the show notes, Gucci said, "[the] circular formation [of the stage is] symbolic of the collaborative spinning wheel of the creative community at the heart of Gucci."

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_1

As the first model appeared on the runway, the overall message of the collection was clear: Gucci is going back to basics. With a simple white, cotton T-shirt and a pair of mossy-hued slacks, the age of Michele and his unmistakable maximalist aesthetic came to an end. (Though his best-selling fur-lined slipper was featured in the show.) In fact, the collection drew from multiple pre-Michele eras of Gucci, highlighting archival staples such as the Piston Lock (originally created by Tom Ford), the Horsebit and the Cross.

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_3
gucci mens fw 23.jpg_4

The casual-ization of formalwear is the common thread throughout the looks. Boxy suit ensembles made their way down the runway in a variety of iterations. Double-breasted blazers and long suit jackets were laid atop more basic white tee shirts with raw, stretched-out hems — described as "improvisational styling" in the show notes. 

gucci mens deconstructed suit fw23
Suits with detachable elements followed, enabling them to go from long-sleeve to short, or pants to cut-offs. Furthering the idea that masculinity can be malleable, specifically through dressing, the notes read, "The free and boundless facets of contemporary masculinities are observed in garments cross-pollinated – either in construction or styling."

gucci mens fw 23 1
gucci mens fw23 2

Perhaps most surprising was the incorporation of fashion's favorite niche aesthetic of the moment: balletcore. Muscle tank tops were layered under loose, off-the-shoulder knits and leggings were tucked into none other than leg warmers — not to mention the oversized bags big enough to fit all your dance-class necessities.

Gucci m F23 026
gucci pink boots fw 23 mens

Though the collection includes a few confusing additions (see: the oddly slouched boot that looked very uncomfortable to walk in), any goal of drawing a harsh line between Michele's Gucci and what comes next was certainly achieved.

As the industry anticipates the brand's upcoming womenswear collection, only one question remains: Who will be chosen to officially lead Gucci into its new chic, sexy and minimalistic era?

Browse the full collection below.

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_1

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_2

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_3

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_4

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_5

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_6

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_7

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_8

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_9

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_10

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_11

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_12

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_13

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_14

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_15

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_16

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_17

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_18

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_19

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_20

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_21

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_22

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_23

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_24

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_25

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_26

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_27

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_28

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_29

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_30

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_31

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_32

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_33

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_34

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_35

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_36

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_37

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_38

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_39

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_40

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_41

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_42

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_43

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_44

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_45

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_46

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_47

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

gucci mens fw 23.jpg_48

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

