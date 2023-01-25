Skip to main content

Must Read: Haider Ackermann's Gaultier Couture Debut, Crypto's Luxury Shoppers Go Lowkey

Plus, Rhuigi Villaseñor reflects on his journey to Bally.
Haider Ackermann debuts couture

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Haider Ackermann takes a spin as Jean Paul Gaultier's guest couture designer
Haider Ackermann is debuting a collection for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture — the fourth in the atelier's unique guest designer program. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar ahead of the show, he described feeling a new kind of freedom with this project, especially with Gaultier's full faith and lack of controlling oversight. {Harper's Bazaar}

Crypto style enters a new age of subdued fashion
The FTX collapse and crypto market's dive has taken a $2 trillion bite out of its investors, with Bitcoin dropping as much as 60% over the past year. At its peak in 2021, crypto culture commanded its community to be flashy — parties and conferences in Miami were bound to be full of those wearing loud logos and luxury watches. But Business of Fashion reports that crypto's style has shifted conservative as of late. {Business of Fashion}

Rhuigi Villaseñor reflects on his journey to Bally
Spring 2023 was Rhuigi Villaseñor's first show as creative director of Bally, and he imbued the house with his philosophy of luxury. "Bally, to me, was a sleeping Ferrari. So I’m like, let’s turn it up," he told Elle. {Elle}

