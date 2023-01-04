Skip to main content
Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

Heather Magidsohn Consulting is a dynamic, full service communications agency highly specialized in Public Relations, VIP Engagement and Marketing Services for both established and emerging fashion, accessory and lifestyle brands.
Heather Magidsohn Consulting is looking to hire a senior candidate with 2 – 4 years of VIP experience in Fashion PR. Someone who thrives in a fast paced environment and is results oriented, personable, professional and thorough.

Responsibilities include:
● Manage all incoming requests and outreach to stylists to net VIP placements
● Lead all VIP seeding campaigns to talent
● Lead all influencer engagement, both for paid activations and gifting
● Monitor photo agencies, media sites and social channels to identify placements
● Secure media mentions and features around product placement
● Maintain ongoing sample activity
● Establish strong relationships with clients and network
● Develop and implement new strategic initiatives to increase brand visibility

Must have:
● Higher education degree
● Excellent writing skills
● Extensive knowledge in fashion, celebrity and entertainment culture
● Ability to self monitor time management and work effectively in a boutique office environment
● Positive energy

To Apply: Please send your resume to heather@heathermagidsohnconsulting.com.

@heathermagidsohnconsulting

