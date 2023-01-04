Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles
Heather Magidsohn Consulting is looking to hire a senior candidate with 2 – 4 years of VIP experience in Fashion PR. Someone who thrives in a fast paced environment and is results oriented, personable, professional and thorough.
Responsibilities include:
● Manage all incoming requests and outreach to stylists to net VIP placements
● Lead all VIP seeding campaigns to talent
● Lead all influencer engagement, both for paid activations and gifting
● Monitor photo agencies, media sites and social channels to identify placements
● Secure media mentions and features around product placement
● Maintain ongoing sample activity
● Establish strong relationships with clients and network
● Develop and implement new strategic initiatives to increase brand visibility
Must have:
● Higher education degree
● Excellent writing skills
● Extensive knowledge in fashion, celebrity and entertainment culture
● Ability to self monitor time management and work effectively in a boutique office environment
● Positive energy
To Apply: Please send your resume to heather@heathermagidsohnconsulting.com.
@heathermagidsohnconsulting