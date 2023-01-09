The Nap Dress I Actually Sleep In

Hill House Home Caroline Nap Dress, $95, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

Hill House Home's famous Nap Dresses became a loungewear phenomenon long before Covid drove unprecedented demand for cozy at-home apparel. One reason, presumably, is that most people routinely wear them outside the house. Well, not me.

Back when the brand hadn't yet expanded into tulle and velvet and tartan prints and tops, I bought its OG Caroline Nap Dress in a slightly sheer, soft, white swiss-dot fabric. While I don't see or hear about this style as much as others, it has lots of loyal fans based on the reviews, and I'm one of them. It fulfilled my long-held desire for a breezy, long nightgown that didn't feel too childlike or dowdy. I think this may have been subconsciously fueled (like an embarrassing number of things I've done or bought in my life) by an episode of "Sex and the City," where Carrie runs out to a newsstand in a cream nightgown and zip-up hoodie to pick up a copy of The New York Times containing Michiko Kakutani's review of her new book.

The Caroline Nap Dress dress makes me feel grown up and womanly. It's super comfy to sleep in thanks to the soft, breathable fabric (which gets even softer in the wash), and the sheerness keeps it from being too stuffy. While I don't wear it out of the house, I do find myself leaving it on for a few hours after I wake up, often popping a sweatshirt over it à la Carrie. I love sleeping in it so much I got a second one in the exact same style (this one a gift from the brand), and will probably continue building my collection of identical nap dresses that I truly only wear to bed.

Hill House Home Caroline Nap Dress, $95, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.