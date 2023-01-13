Here Is Idris Elba In a Powder Blue Gucci Suit

He donned the colorful tailored look while attending the house's Fall 2023 menswear show at Pitti Uomo in Milan on Friday.

Idris Elba in Gucci at the Fall 2023 menswear show. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Idris Elba isn't just one of the most handsome men in Hollywood (and winner of People's 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive"), he's also one of the most stylish.

The latest example? The powder blue Gucci suit he wore while attending the house's Fall 2023 menswear show at Pitti Uomo in Milan on Friday. The look, which he accented with a skinny (possibly leather?) tie, loafers and a bright gold watch, was kissed by signature motifs of the Italian brand: androgyny, a rockstar flair, fashioning the unfashionable and extravagance. While the jacket is perfectly tailored, the pants are a bit more voluminous, with a slight bell bottom effect.

"Idris is 6-foot-2 and he loves sharp clothing," longtime stylist Cheryl Konteh previously told Fashionista. "We both love color and we love prints."

Idris Elba in Gucci at the Fall 2023 menswear show. Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci

A scroll through the actor's Instagram or archive of red carpet looks is evidence that he likes to play with color and print while keeping silhouettes classic. The suit, which verges on Tiffany Blue, is a bold statement that we hope continues for men on the carpet.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.